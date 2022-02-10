Why smoker is so important in Minecraft

Many players begin a Minecraft world by crafting two specific blocks. A crafting table is always first so that players can craft the other blocks they need. The second block they craft after that is usually a furnace.
This is because furnaces provide a valuable service: smelting. Raw food and raw resources get turned into useful versions of themselves through a furnace.
However, down the line, an upgraded version of the furnace will be more helpful. Here's why smokers are so essential for players.
Why smokers are an important block in Minecraft
Players can get by using furnaces for the entirety of their playthrough. However, using a blast furnace for resources and a smoker for food will prove to be extremely helpful.
A smoker will cook raw food in half the time a furnace will. The furnace smelt items at a speed of one every 10 seconds, which roughly translates to six items every minute. Smokers will cook food much faster, allowing players to get more done.
Obtaining a smoker isn't difficult, either. Though that is a relatively rare occurrence, they can spawn in butcher's houses in Minecraft villages. They can be crafted with a furnace and four wood, logs, or stripped logs.
Any fuel source can be used in a smoker, including (in order from best to worst):
- Lava bucket
- Block of coal
- Dried kelp block
- Blaze rod
- Piece of coal
- Piece of charcoal
- Boat
- Scaffolding
- Bee nest
- Beehive
- Log
- Stripped log
- Wood
- Planks
- Wooden Slabs
- Wooden Stairs
- Wooden Buttons
- Wooden Pressure Plates
- Wooden Trapdoors
- Wooden Fenceposts
- Wooden Fence Gates
- Ladder
- Crafting Table
- Cartography Table
- Fletching Table
- Smithing Table
- Loom
- Bookshelf
- Lecturn
- Composter
- Chest
- Jukebox
- Note Block
- Barrel
- Mushroom Block
- Daylight Detector
- Wooden Door
- Wooden Sign
- Any Wooden Tool (Crossbows, Bows, and Fishing Rods included)
- Bowl
- Sapling
- Stick
- Azalea
- Any Wool (and Carpet)
- Bamboo
- Iron Nugget
- Gold Nugget
- Nether Brick
Using any Minecraft fuel source in a smoker will put them to much better use than in a furnace.