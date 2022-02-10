Why smoker is so important in Minecraft

Many players begin a Minecraft world by crafting two specific blocks. A crafting table is always first so that players can craft the other blocks they need. The second block they craft after that is usually a furnace.

This is because furnaces provide a valuable service: smelting. Raw food and raw resources get turned into useful versions of themselves through a furnace.

However, down the line, an upgraded version of the furnace will be more helpful. Here's why smokers are so essential for players.

Why smokers are an important block in Minecraft

THX @thxsprites



Blast Furnace and Smoker, the new furnaces have always been some of my favorite blocks added, hope I did them justice



#vividity

#minecraft

#pixelart Block Showcase #10:Blast Furnace and Smoker, the new furnaces have always been some of my favorite blocks added, hope I did them justice Block Showcase #10:Blast Furnace and Smoker, the new furnaces have always been some of my favorite blocks added, hope I did them justice#vividity#minecraft#pixelart https://t.co/Hao8J3AVQc

Players can get by using furnaces for the entirety of their playthrough. However, using a blast furnace for resources and a smoker for food will prove to be extremely helpful.

A smoker will cook raw food in half the time a furnace will. The furnace smelt items at a speed of one every 10 seconds, which roughly translates to six items every minute. Smokers will cook food much faster, allowing players to get more done.

Obtaining a smoker isn't difficult, either. Though that is a relatively rare occurrence, they can spawn in butcher's houses in Minecraft villages. They can be crafted with a furnace and four wood, logs, or stripped logs.

Smoker crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Any fuel source can be used in a smoker, including (in order from best to worst):

Lava bucket

Block of coal

Dried kelp block

Blaze rod

Piece of coal

Piece of charcoal

Boat

Scaffolding

Bee nest

Beehive

Log

Stripped log

Wood

Planks

Wooden Slabs

Wooden Stairs

Wooden Buttons

Wooden Pressure Plates

Wooden Trapdoors

Wooden Fenceposts

Wooden Fence Gates

Ladder

Crafting Table

Cartography Table

Fletching Table

Smithing Table

Loom

Bookshelf

Lecturn

Composter

Chest

Jukebox

Note Block

Barrel

Mushroom Block

Daylight Detector

Wooden Door

Wooden Sign

Any Wooden Tool (Crossbows, Bows, and Fishing Rods included)

Bowl

Sapling

Stick

Azalea

Any Wool (and Carpet)

Bamboo

Iron Nugget

Gold Nugget

Nether Brick

Using any Minecraft fuel source in a smoker will put them to much better use than in a furnace.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar