Top 5 uses of smoker in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players will find a variety of blocks and items. Some are meant purely for decoration and building like lanterns and concrete blocks, whereas others have a specific utility, such as furnaces and smokers.

Smokers were added to the game in the Minecraft Village & Pillage Update. This update focused on features involving villages, such as new jobs and their workstations.

Players can craft a smoker using one furnace, and four of any log/stripped log/wood/stripped wood except the crimson and warped variant.

This article informs players about the different uses of smokers in Minecraft. Players can use smokers to improve their gameplay and experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best uses of smoker in Minecraft

#5 - Decoration

With a bit of creativity and imagination, players can use all types of blocks and items for decoration, including smokers. Due to their unique texture, many builders use them in their builds. Implementing different blocks to add various textures is an integral part of building in Minecraft.

#4 - Note blocks

Using note blocks, players can produce music in Minecraft. And there are various types of musical instruments available.

To be precise, note blocks can create different tunes depending on the block below them. Players can put a note block above a smoker to produce a "bass drum" sound.

#3 - Cooking food

In Minecraft, players can turn raw food into cooked ones by burning it in a furnace. However, using a smoker, players can cook food items quicker. A smoker uses twice the amount of fuel to cook food items than a furnace.

Players can also use smokers to create automatic food smelters. These smelters work similarly to normal smelters, but instead of furnaces, they use smokers.

#2 - Light source

Smokers can also be used as a light source in Minecraft. When fuel is burning inside, a smoker produces light at level 13. While cooking, a smoker's texture turns fiery. Players can use it to build fireplaces for a cozy living room.

#1 - Turning a villager into a butcher

One of the primary uses of smokers is being a workstation. Villager trading is one of the best ways to farm various resources in Minecraft. An unemployed villager will take a job if there's a workstation nearby.

Players can turn an unemployed villager into a butcher by placing a smoker near him. Butchers offer food-related trades such as cooked porkchop and cooked chicken. Players can also sell raw chicken, raw rabbit, and more for emeralds.