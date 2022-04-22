How to update Minecraft on Windows 10 (2022)

A major part of Minecraft's success comes from the fact that Mojang releases updates and new content for the game on regular basis. Each update contains something new and improved while fixing many prevalent bugs, issues, glitches, and other problems.

Minecraft has a ton of different versions. However, the versions that are most popular are game’s Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, Windows 10 Edition, and the spin-off game, Minecraft Dungeons. When a new update drops, each of these games or versions can be updated in their own unique way, some from the game’s dedicated launcher, some from the platform’s store, or directly from the internet.

While Java Edition, the most popular PC version, has its own launcher to launch and update the game, a similar but slightly different Windows 10 edition is updated in a different way. This article will guide players as to how to update it.

Minecraft for Windows 10: How to download new updates in 2022

The Windows 10 edition for the game can be found on the Microsoft store. The Microsoft store has an easy-to-navigate UI, which can be of assistance to players who are just getting started with the game. Players should also note that the game, like most Microsoft applications and programs on the Windows Store, has a feature that lets it update automatically, once an update is released.

Before downloading an update for the game, players will have to make sure that their base game is downloaded. If not, they must download the game from the store by typing its name in the search bar and hitting “Install” beside the name. If for any reason, the process of updating the game does not begin automatically, players can also update the game manually by following the steps given below:

Navigate to the Windows Store.

Click on the “triple-dot” symbol on the top right corner of the screen.

Click on “Downloads and Updates.”

Select “Get Updates."

This will start the installation/update of all Microsoft applications. Players can manage which ones they want to update from the same window.

As an added bonus, Mojang has said in a recent announcement that every player who owns the Java Edition of the game will be given the Windows 10 edition of the game at no extra cost this summer. This will drive a decent chunk of players towards the Windows 10 Edition, who can benefit from knowing how to update this alternative PC version of the game.

