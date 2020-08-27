5 best seeds for Minecraft Java Edition

Every player looks for a headstart when they start a new Minecraft journey, and seeds can prove to be their best friend. For those of you who don’t already know, you can input a particular seed code to control where you spawn on a new Minecraft map, making your adventure either more comfortable or much more challenging, depending on what you prefer.

There are several seeds out there that can be quite useful when starting a new game. Here are our picks for five best seeds for Minecraft Java Edition that are your fail-safe options when you want to have an enriching Minecraft experience.

Five best seeds for Minecraft Java Edition

1) Mineshaft and Villages

Seed Code: -1881547168

Mineshaft and Villages (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

With this fantastic Minecraft seed, you can have easy access to a tonne of resources right at the beginning of your game, making it perfect for people who love to start out loaded with iron armor.

You spawn in a village at the edge of a forest biome, where you can find an abandoned mineshaft, filled to the brim with loot. If you move towards the desert, you find another village and a pyramid with ample resources to set you up.

2) Igloo in a Snow Biome

Seed Code: 1081348070

Snow Village (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

It’s hardly ever that a seed code can help you spawn inside of a building or a structure in Minecraft, but it is possible.

This particular seed makes the player spawn inside an igloo, located amid a snow village. It also allows you to get your hands on some of the resources in the village and is perfect for people who like the challenges of a snow biome.

3) Shipwreck Survival Island

Seed Code: 128267701

Shipwreck and Survival Island (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

This seed is meant for Minecraft players who want to enjoy a bit of challenging survival experience. It throws you in the middle of a lonely island, with nothing but one tree and a shipwreck nearby to help you fight off the mobs of creepers, zombies, and skeletons that will be visiting you soon.

You can find enough resources and gear in the shipwreck to help you start exploring the riches in the caves underneath the island.

4) Plains and Forest Island

Seed Code: 1740898261

Plains and Forests (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

Would you instead not work hard at survival and focus on building your dream house in Minecraft? Then this seed is perfect for you. You spawn in the middle of plains, which is the ideal terrain for prominent structures.

Plus, you have a shipwreck and a village nearby for some quick resources.

5) Mushroom Field and Buried Treasure

Seed Code: 64093444

Incredible Loot in Buried Treasure (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

A beneficial seed for players who want to grab the rarest of the materials right from the game’s beginning, this seed makes you spawn near a rare mushroom biome.

With lots of mycelium to find, the seed is also home to a shipwreck, which not only gives you a bit of starter loot, but also gives you a map of buried treasure. The buried treasure, once found, will make you a rich Minecrafter, owning several precious resources such as emeralds and golden apples.