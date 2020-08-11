Minecraft is all about building and exploring. The game is designed in such a way that it allows you to go all-out while building structures, especially in the creative mode, where mining or exploring or survival do not hinder your building spree.

There might not be another game like Minecraft, which allows you to expand your creativity to this level. Hence, it is not shocking that there are plenty of Minecraft players who have uploaded videos and photos of their larger than life builds.

While each one of these builds is impressive, we pick five best houses that we liked the best!

Best Minecraft houses in the game’s history

Keralis’s Best Modern House

In this amazing Youtube video from the streamer’s own channel, Keralis gives us a tour of the ‘best modern house’ in his own words.

It is created using a few mod and texture packs that enhance the overall graphics. Keralis has also given a modern look to the house by using shades of black, grey, and beige. There’s also an infinity pool in the backyard, completing the look of one of the best Minecraft houses.

Minecraft Builder’s Realistic Mansion

While the popular streamer, Minecraft Builder, is known for his extremely well-made houses, this one particular mansion got our eyeballs rolling.

It’s a massive mansion built of stone blocks, along with a beautiful backyard. The mansion also has pretty detailed interiors, and Minecraft Builder is rather proud of them. Check this video out where the streamer gives a tour of his epic build.

Greg Builds’ Wood Cabi

Mansions and modern houses are fine, but what about the players who love humble wooden cabins, instead? Fear not, Greg Builds has you covered. The deluxe wooden cabin that Greg Builds creates is a sight to behold.

With an extensively planned and proportionate design, the wooden cabin consists of a deck, a full basement, and even lofts tucked in the sides of the house. Watch his video to learn how to build a similar home.

Cortezerino’s Medieval Castle

Every Minecraft player has fantasized about building a castle. If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration, you can check out this video of Cortezerino’s speed build of a medieval castle.

The streamer has managed to build a sprawling fortress with lofty stone ramparts as well as good-looking towers. He has made extensive use of all kinds of materials - wood, stone, and brick - to create this masterpiece.

MAB JUNS’s Ultimate Oak Survival Base

If you’re looking for the survival feel right from your house, then you can try and create something similar to MAB JUNS’s large oak survival base.

The architectural streamer has created a vast base, with a structure in every corner. The space in the centre of the property has been used to design a creative garden. Watch this video and learn a thing or two about building survival bases in Minecraft.