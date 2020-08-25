5 best Minecraft seeds for PC

How your Minecraft gameplay goes is often decided by where you spawn. That's why many players prefer to control their spawn point using seeds, which allow you to spawn at a particular spot on the game's expansive map.

Several seeds allow you to strategize your gameplay and spawn accordingly. But if you're feeling confused about which one is right for you, then worry not, for we have shortlisted a few that might be the answer.

Five best Minecraft seeds for PC

1) Mushroom Field and Buried Treasure

Mushroom Island (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

Perfect for people who love hunting buried treasure, this particular seed code helps you spawn near a mushroom field, with not only loads of mycelium but also a shipwreck right around the corner.

When you explore the shipwreck, you can get your hands on the map of a buried treasure, which can help you find lots of rare loot, including emeralds, gold, iron, enchanted items, food, as well as TNT!

Seed Code: 64093444

2) Mineshaft inside Ravine

Diamonds inside Mineshaft (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

This seed is perfect for miners who love to explore the deep underground cave systems that span the Minecraft maps. You can input the seed code before starting the game to spawn near a village, next to a ravine.

The ravine is tricky to traverse, but with a little bit of risk, you can find an abandoned mineshaft. While exploring the mineshaft, you can get your hands on some decent ores, as well as a few diamonds tucked into one of the tunnels.

Seed Code: -1240247800

3) Desert Blacksmith Villages

Blacksmith villages (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

If you’re the kind of Minecraft player who wants to armor up as soon as the game starts, this is the perfect seed, to begin with. It drops you very close to not one, but two desert villages with blacksmiths in both.

Blacksmiths are the perfect places to find a good bit of loot, and this seed is no exception. You can quickly grab yourself three to four pieces of diamonds, as well as iron armor and some food to get yourself started.

Seed Code: 1955368017

4) Vast Plains and Forest Island

Flat plains and Forest Island (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

Plains in Minecraft are a builder’s best friend. So, if you’re the kind of player who would rather ignore fighting off mobs or exploring underground caves and concentrate on building the perfect house or castle instead, then this seed is ideal for you.

It makes the player spawn in a vast plain, with ample space to build on and a nearby island with so many trees that you won’t ever run out of wood!

Seed Code: 1740898261

5) Taiga Village above Deep Cave System

Cave entrance (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

Caves are perhaps the most resource-rich places that you can explore in Minecraft. For players who enjoy examining the deep reaches of cave systems that give lots of rare ores and spawn the scariest of mobs, this Minecraft seed is the one you need.

With a village right by your spawn point, you can gear up with the necessary supplies and set off an epic underground adventure, with easy pickings like lapis lazuli, red stone, and maybe even emeralds and diamonds!

Seed Code: 2146942512