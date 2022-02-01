Minecraft Preview announced for iOS, Windows 10 & 11 

Mojang Studios has finally revealed a new "evolution" of the Minecraft Bedrock beta program. Minecraft Preview is a new app/game separate from the classic sandbox game that will bring experimental features to iOS, Windows 10 & 11 devices.

Before officially releasing a major update, developers will allow players to test upcoming features and changes by playing beta versions. Beta versions have been available on Android, Windows, and Xbox devices for a long time.

Because of this, players on other devices failed to test experimental features. With the release of Minecraft Preview, iOS and more Windows players will be able to test upcoming features.

Minecraft Preview is out for iOS, Windows 10 & 11

Josh Mulanax, MC Release Manager, announced Preview on his Twitter account. Many iOS players have been asking for beta features. They will now finally be able to test features before an update's launch.

The community plays an undeniably major role in the making of game updates. Thousands of players test snapshots and beta versions to experience new content. Feedback from a vast number of players helped developers fix bugs and created a fantastic update.

Preview will allow developers to receive more feedback while more players get to experience the fascinating features exclusively available in beta versions.

Unlike beta versions, Preview is an entirely different application. Players can download the Preview version without affecting the original Bedrock Edition.

As of now, Preview is coming to iOS, Windows 10 and 11 devices. Other Bedrock Edition compatible devices will receive Preview in future. Windows 10 already supports beta versions, but players will now also be able to try Preview after its release.

Minecraft Preview opened for iPhones and iPads

Preview was made available to iPhone and iPad users just after the announcement. Unfortunately, only a limited number of players were allowed to participate. More slots will be made available in the future.

Preview was made available to iPhone and iPad users just after the announcement. Unfortunately, only a limited number of players were allowed to participate. More slots will be made available in the future. Always be on the lookout!

There is no news related to Preview for Windows 10 & 11. Mojang will likely release it in the coming weeks as developments for The Wild Update has been fired up recently.

