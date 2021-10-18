Minecraft The Wild Update: Everything confirmed so far 

Minecraft Live came and went on Saturday and completely changed the future of the game. The next update, which has been dubbed The Wild Update, is poised to be a huge update for the game. The last few updates have been massive with the Nether Update and Caves & Cliffs, but this one might top them all.

As they continue to get bigger and better, this latest update brings some incredible new items and features to Minecraft. Here's everything confirmed so far.

All confirmed features of Minecraft: The Wild Update

Deep Dark

The Deep Dark is a new biome that will be found deep underground following the Wild Update. With the level of bedrock set to change with the second half of the Caves & Cliffs update, the Deep Dark biome will be the deepest area in Minecraft to date. There will be remnants of a ruined civilization there as well as a new boss.

The Warden

Initially tabbed for the second half of Caves & Cliffs, the Warden boss has now been transitioned into the Wild update. The Warden, a blind and extremely powerful boss, can sense vibrations and will live in the Deep Dark, making it incredibly dangerous to explore.

Minecraft is moving the Warden back to arrive with the Wild update. (Image via Minecraft)

Frogs and tadpoles

Minecraft also confirmed the existence of tadpoles, which will eventually grow into frogs. The new mob will be added in The Wild update and is one of the most highly anticipated additions that Minecraft has announced. It's been a rumored mob for a while and players have been waiting to see it in the game.

New biome

The game is getting yet another biome added. The new mangrove biome will also add mud blocks, which players can use for mud bricks. There will also be a new mangrove wood type. New biomes are always big additions, so players are excited about this one. The mangrove will be a swampy biome.

Minecraft @Minecraft But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/HtKv5O3Dkf

Boats with chests

While this is ultimately a small addition, it has the potential to be one of the biggest changes. Traveling in Minecraft becomes more and more difficult with each added item to a player's inventory. Boats with chests make this process a lot easier. It could be a small change that makes a huge difference.

The Allay

The Allay took home the mob vote victory after defeating the glare and the copper golem. It will join the game with The Wild Update giving fans what they asked for. The Allay will quickly become one of the most useful mobs in the game.

