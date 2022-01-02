How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta for The Wild Update

Minecraft recently released Caves & Cliffs Part II changed the Overworld drastically and beyond any player's expectations.

After releasing such a massive update, Mojang Studios is now working on The Wild Update. Though it was announced to release sometime in 2022, developers have released a beta version this early in the year.

Matt Gartzke @MattGartzke The Minecraft team is taking some well-deserved time off to recharge!



The next Bedrock beta will come in early January. Keep enjoying the frogs and tadpoles, as there's more to come🐸 The Minecraft team is taking some well-deserved time off to recharge!The next Bedrock beta will come in early January. Keep enjoying the frogs and tadpoles, as there's more to come🐸

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update's development is going on, and some features are now available for playtesting. As a result, players can become beta testers right away and get their hands on Minecraft Bedrock beta.

A step-by-step guide for acquiring Minecraft The Wild Update's beta version

Minecraft Bedrock beta versions are not available on all devices. Only players that have access to the game on Android, Windows 10, or Xbox One can playtest the beta version. Additionally, players will have to join the beta testing program to download the beta.

The steps to download the latest beta version for The Wild Update:

Windows 10 and Xbox One

Download the Xbox Insider Hub app. It is available on Xbox Store and Microsoft Store. Open the app and go to Insider Content. Click on Minecraft. Join beta testing. Wait for a few minutes, and Minecraft Bedrock beta should be available in the store.

Android devices

Open Google PlayStore. Go to Minecraft's official page on PlayStore. Click here to get redirected. Go down the page to find the option for joining beta testing. Join the beta. Download the latest Minecraft beta from PlayStore.

As of now, players can find frogs and various sculk blocks as the only features available under The Wild Update toggle. Mojang might release another beta soon after the developers return from their vacation.

More information about Minecraft The Wild Update's Bedrock beta

Beta testing starts long before an update's official release. For The Wild Update, developers released the first beta right after Caves & Cliffs Part II. Players can download the latest Bedrock beta and start exploring some of the upcoming features.

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



The changelog is ribbiting: Who is ready to hop into this week's Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta and try out some toadally awesome #TheWildUpdate experimental features?The changelog is ribbiting: minecraft.net/en-us/article/… Who is ready to hop into this week's Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta and try out some toadally awesome #TheWildUpdate experimental features?The changelog is ribbiting: minecraft.net/en-us/article/… https://t.co/JkEp6gFjHM

But before deciding to become a beta tester, players should keep the following in mind:

While trying the beta, Minecraft is replaced with a 'work-in-progress' version.

Beta players cannot access Realms. Non-beta players cannot play with beta testers in a multiplayer world.

Worlds loaded in beta versions cannot run on older versions.

Features shown in beta versions are not final and might change in future releases.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can choose to unenroll from the beta whenever they want and switch back to the official version.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan