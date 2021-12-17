Frogs in Minecraft 1.19: Everything we know so far

Minecraft's 1.19 version known as The Wild Update is still in the making, but the community has been able to have a look at features to come in the wilderness-based update.

One of the game's many new additions will include frog mobs, adding a little more life to the game's swamp biomes, including its new mangrove swamps. Players with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition have also gained access to frogs a little earlier than anticipated thanks to the experimental gameplay toggle. Due to this inclusion, Minecraft players have gotten their first look at how frog mobs will operate and interact with their environment.

Current information on frogs in Minecraft

Frogs can spawn in Minecraft in three different variations (Image via Mojang)

Although things may change in the future as The Wild Update approaches, Minecraft players have already taken a look at frogs and have dispensed some information pertaining to them. It's not extensive, but it's a great first look at the upcoming mob and should build a little excitement along the way.

Below is a list of observations on frogs (these may change as Mojang makes tweaks in the lead up to Minecraft's 1.19 update):

Frogs will spawn in swamp biomes, and they grow up from tadpoles.

Tadpoles hatch from eggs, which can result from breeding frogs.

Breeding frogs currently requires seagrass, though this is subject to change.

Frogs are also allured by seagrass and follow players who hold it.

There are different variations of frogs depending on location. This seems to insist that frogs will appear in biomes aside from swamps in time, as there are snowy (green) and tropical frog (white) variants.

Tadpoles will change into different frog variations depending on where they were hatched.

Although frogs can hop around and walk on land, tadpoles will flop and eventually die on normal land and require water.

Frogs have an audible croak that can be heard.

Tadpoles can be captured in buckets similar to tropical fish or axolotls.

Frogs are passive, and are no harm to the player if left alone.

Frogs have a total of 10 health (five hearts).

Frogs lay their eggs in water, but search for water with air above it.

Frogs will attack small slimes, which will result in a slimeball being dropped when the slime is killed. The mob can use its tongue to pull the slime into its mouth, instantly despawning it.

