Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: Mangroves, frogs, deep dark caves, and more revealed

For many Minecraft fans, Minecraft Live 2021 was exciting as expected, with a variety of new features announced and updates confirmed for the game.

One of the biggest revelations was the initial announcement of Minecraft update 1.19. Referred to as "The Wild Update," it is a bold announcement that promises to add a plethora of new blocks, mobs, and items.

Diving into the details of Minecraft's "The Wild Update"

New Minecraft 1.19 biomes announced

While a bunch of new content was announced as a part of the 1.19 revelation today, the news of deep dark biomes was among the most interesting.

This eerie new biome only generates at only the deepest depths of the Minecraft world, and is where the legendary new Warden mob is set to spawn. The Warden was initially set to be released with Minecraft 1.18, but has unfortunately been delayed to 1.19.

Also found within deep dark biomes are deep dark cities, which are a new type of structure for players to explore. It was revealed in today's event that these deep dark cities have some kind of "interesting" purpose, as hinted by Mojang in a rather cryptic manner.

While the deep dark biomes announcement seems to have stolen much of the limelight, Mojang also revealed that swamp biomes are set to be completely overhauled. The updated swamp biomes will feature a special new Mangrove tree type, new mud blocks, and new wildlife mobs such as frogs, tadpoles, and fireflies.

New mobs announced

As many fans will be aware, the Allay was indeed the winner of the coveted Minecraft Live mob vote. With almost 1.3 million votes cast, the allay was the clear winner of the three potential mobs, flexing a clean 51% majority of the vote.

Not a whole lot is known about this floating mob just yet, but it's expected that it can be used to retrieve and gather special items for players. Mojang will likely reveal more information about this mob closer towards the release of 1.19.

Another new mob set to be added to Minecraft 1.19 is the fearsome Warden. This mob is one of the most powerful in the game, and deals an incredibly powerful attack that deals 30 damage points per hit.

Mojang also announced new wildlife mobs as part of Minecraft 1.19, so far frogs, tadpoles, and fireflies have been revealed, but there could potentially be more on the way. This is just speculation at this point in time.

The three wildlife mobs announced thus far seem to work in a small ecosystem within the swamp biome. Frogs eat fireflies, and of course, tadpoles grow into frogs.

Frogs come in three unique varients, which are: default, snowy, and tropical. The variant of the frog primarily depends on the natural temperature of the biome it spawns inside. It's expected that each variant will be unique in some way, although Mojang is still yet to reveal more details about this.

Fireflies don't seem to have too much going for them in terms of practical uses. They do glow in the dark and are also set to be the smallest mob in the game based on pixel size.

Other Minecraft 1.19 notable announcements

Boats with chests were also confirmed to be landing as part of Minecraft 1.19, meaning players will soon have a cheap way to mass transport items across the seas.

In other news, more information was given about the sculk block family, including revelations of sculk catalyst and spooky new sculk shrieker blocks.

Sculk catalyst helps promote the spread of sculk blocks and thrives on the EXP of dead mobs. Sculk shrieker blocks make screeching sounds upon detecting a player and are used in alerting the Warden when a player is nearby.

Minecraft 1.19 release date information

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" is still significantly down the road. It's reasonable to expect a release anywhere around 2022, although later on in the year is most plausible.

While Minecraft 1.19 does seem like one of the most exciting updates to date, fans should bear in mind that Minecraft 1.18 remains unreleased. Naturally, a lot of the content currently expected to be included within the Minecraft 1.19 update is still prone to adjustments.

