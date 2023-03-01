Minecraft player builds massive New York City On Nintendo Switch 

Minecraft players often build impressive designs in the game. Sometimes, these are stunning recreations of real-world structures, which is what this particular player did. They decided to recreate the New York City skyline and did well.

To make it even more impressive, they did it on Nintendo Switch, which isn't exactly the best platform for Minecraft. Nevertheless, they undertook this project and did impressive work.

Minecraft Redditor builds impressive New York recreation on Switch

This Reddit post, which showcases the image on the cover and the one below, features incredible detail and some savvy building prowess. It's an impressive recreation.

The New York City model (Image via u/DepartmentOwn9665 on Reddit)

The comments were thoroughly impressed with the post. They were perhaps even more delighted that this was done on a Nintendo Switch, one of the most difficult platforms for building.

One commenter noted that their Switch doesn't seem to like Minecraft, making the post even more impressive.

Another commenter wondered why the original creator insisted on including the twin towers, knowing they were exposing themselves to poor jokes.

One comment presented a practical answer, stating that Minecraft is made of blocks, and the original twin towers were a little more blocky than the current World Trade Center.

One player realized it's been so long since the actual twin towers were standing that multiple people have recreated them in the game. Recreations of iconic items are popular in Minecraft.

Another commenter agreed that the towers make the city look better. This is a fake recreation of New York, so it can incorporate structures from any period. The original poster and this commenter seem to agree on that point.

Another went so far as to say that New York wouldn't be the same without them. They were an iconic fixture of the city, which is why so many people recreate them in the game.

Many were focused on the twin towers, and for good reason. They're well-built and not a part of the New York City skyline anymore. Thus, they stand out.

However, one commenter pointed out that the rest of the build is well done. The whole city looks great, just like the original, so it's a fantastic build.

One commenter thinks that the builder for this post could excel at a lot of things. They'd like to see them take on another aspect of New York City, specifically, the USS Intrepid.

The comments prove that this post has a lot of fans. The build is excellent and looks like a spitting image of New York. It amassed over a thousand upvotes in three days at the time of writing.

