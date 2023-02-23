Minecraft player creates data pack to make villages more lively 

Minecraft villages are great for loot and can be an instant source of beds. They also have villagers who can trade, so they're one of the best-generated structures in the game.

However, they're pretty bland, and if one isn't trading with the villagers, it can be rather uneventful. One Minecraft Redditor decided to change all that.

They introduced a data pack to make villages a bit more interesting, and everyone loves the change. Check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor wows community with quality of life update to villages

The Minecraft Redditor made slight changes and introduced a few new mechanics for villagers, but nothing wild. Most of what they did was just make them act "normal."

This is such an excellent yet insignificant addition to the game. It's not a new biome, a new mob, or anything of that sort, but it makes such a big difference. Villages are suddenly that much more interesting.

A Villager tries to tame a cat (Image via u/masterlufit on Reddit)

One commenter thinks this is a great idea and adds that villagers who clearly have tools and items to use should use them when the time comes.

Players sometimes attack villages, but this would make it more difficult to do so. Pillagers always attack villages, which would at least allow them to defend themselves and potentially help players defend against a raid.

Another Redditor believes villagers can function much more like players do, making villages more fun. At the very least, it would make everything a little more realistic. Villagers already model some player behaviors, so why not add these?

Many commenters couldn't help but laugh at what occurred during the first section of the video.

Another joked that the villager that died isn't as lively anymore, which was the goal this Redditor set out to achieve.

Overall, the video was fun to watch, and the special animations made that possible. It might be something Mojang wants to consider, but it might also make the game run a bit slower.

Villagers can be a touch annoying. They can also be incredibly bland as they generally don't do anything. A farmer might plant a few seeds, but pretty much every other profession does nothing when in a village. This update could remedy that problem.

Many commenters are genuinely hoping Mojang takes note. Perhaps instead of big updates introducing many new things, they could do something like this to improve the quality of life.

One commenter asked the Minecraft Redditor to go work at Mojang so they could take this idea into the vanilla version of the game. It's a long shot, but it's clear that the community wants something like this.

On the whole, the community loves this idea. It's a small change that adds some life to one of the more lifeless aspects of the game.

Villages evidently need an update, and it wasn't necessarily clear before this video. As of this writing, it has received nearly three thousand upvotes in just one day.

