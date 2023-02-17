Minecraft players come up with interesting names for the upcoming 1.20 update 

The Minecraft 1.20 update is coming soon. The update is expected to arrive in the spring of 2023, though no official release date has been stated. Nevertheless, the days of 1.19 are numbered, with 1.20 coming sooner rather than later.

Even still, the update hasn't been officially named. There's no "The Wild Update" name for 1.20. There's plenty set to be added, but one Minecraft Redditor posed the question of how it all adds up.

The 1.20 update is coming soon (Image via Mojang)

The community had plenty of answers.

Minecraft community workshops title ideas for the 1.20 update

The 1.20 has a lot of confirmed additions, as the Minecraft Redditor pointed out, including:

Sniffer

Camels

Bamboo items

Archeology

Cherry Grove biome

Chiseled bookshelves

Hanging signs

Knowing all of this, what could the name be? It's not as easy as 1.16 with The Nether update or 1.17/ 1.18 with Caves & Cliffs, but the community has some ideas on what it will be called or what it should be called.

With archeology and the Sniffer abound, one crafter thinks there will be a lot of exploration going on. On the other hand, with the signs and chiseled bookshelves (as well as some archeology items on display), there will be a lot of decoration. Thus, the Explore and Decore update!

Another commenter seconded that idea. There's going to be an emphasis on exploration in this update. Could Mojang also be introducing more variation?

With new biomes and new things to explore in rare biomes, journeying is set to happen when 1.20 is released. Could it be as simple as a journey update? The update will force gamers to journey through their worlds to find things.

On that same note, this gamer has what would be a perfect title if the game was finished after this update. As terrifying of a thought as that is, the game will end someday. Hopefully, they have a perfect name for the final update, or this may be a slightly missed opportunity.

One gamer thinks this update is about expressing oneself, a sentiment much of the community shares. As such, a title like The Storyteller's Update is perfect!

Another gamer had the same idea. They believe everything about the game's latest change will be about expression. Everything being added can be attributed to that, as they point out. Why not name it the Storyteller's Update?

One commenter joked that this is yet another extension of the Caves and Cliffs update from 1.17 to 1.18. However, the Discovery Update is an excellent title. Mojang is introducing a lot for gamers to discover in 1.20.

Another player joked that the Minecraft 1.20 update would be as simple and aptly named as possible.

This update introduces the game's first ancient mob in the Sniffer so the Ancient Update could be an excellent name.

This update is going to be necessary. Perhaps Mojang is still searching for the official title, so they may want to head to the official subreddit. The community has plenty of ideas.

