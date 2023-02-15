Minecraft snapshot 23w07a patch notes: Added sniffer, cherry blossom biome, and archaeology

The latest snapshot for Minecraft Java Edition has arrived! Every week, Mojang is releasing new snapshots as the 1.20 update gets closer. It doesn't have a release date, but they continue to showcase and adjust what the update is scheduled to have.

Version 23w07a is available now and it brings about arguably the most anticipated change in the Sniffer.

Cherry blossoms, archaeology, sniffers, jukeboxes working with hoppers, and horse breeding changes.

The Sniffer won the Mob Vote last year and is supposed to arrive in the 1.20 update, but this is the first time players will get to see what it can do. Here's what you need to know about it and the rest of the latest snapshot.

Latest Minecraft snapshot adds cherry blossoms and the Sniffer

The Sniffer beat out the Tuff Golem and the Rascal in the latest Mob Vote, securing the right to be added to the game. It is going to be able to sniff out and dig up seeds for players, which will make planting and farming a key aspect. The mob is the first "ancient" mob introduced. They are passive, will not be tameable, and won't be tempted by any item.

Alone with the Sniffer, Minecraft is getting the new Torchflower. It can be planted, but it does not turn into any dye. This is likely the first of many new seeds and plants that come with the Sniffer. As the snapshots continue to be released, more new plants will come with them.

Perhaps the biggest and most fun change in this snapshot is the cherry blossom biome. One of the most beautiful trees ever is finally getting added to Minecraft. It is officially called the Cherry Grove and can be found in the mountains, similar to a Meadow. The additions also adds a new Pink Petals block with lots of pink flowers on the ground

The Archeology features are also big. This brings a brush into the game, which will allow players to brush things off and search through new suspicious sand. Doing so will unearth things that were buried long ago.

The Sniffer is now available (Image via Mojang)

This includes pottery shards and pots, so Minecraft is quickly dating itself as having existed for a long time (at least in the lore).

These new features are available through the latest Java snapshot. Eventually, Bedrock players will have access to them through betas and previews, but they haven't been released yet.

Until they are, you can download the latest snapshot with these features:

Open Minecraft Java Edition Launcher. Go to Installations. Enable latest snapshot 23w07a. Herad back to Play tab in Launcher. Load a new world and start it up. Toggle Experimental Features on in World Settings This will give access to everything.

Please keep an eye on official channels for when all of these features will be available on Bedrock. In the meantime, try out the snapshot and check the official Mojang site for the full list of patch notes.

