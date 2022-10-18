Sniffer in Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything we know about the winner of Mob Vote 2022

Following the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022, the Sniffer will be coming in the next major update. The 1.20 update doesn't have a release date beyond "2023", which could be any time next year. The Sniffer is tabbed for that update, though.

The mob defeated its two rivals, the Rascal and the Tuff Golem. In the first round, the Tuff Golem failed to get more votes than the other two, losing immediately. Following that, the Sniffer secured more than 1.5 million votes to win.

You've brought this ancient mob back from extinction!



Ahead of the vote, not a lot was known about each mob. There was enough information to vote on, but not even close to everything was revealed. Here's what we know about it now.

Minecraft 1.20 Sniffer: What we know about the upcoming mob

Even after the Mob Vote, the Sniffer remains a bit mysterious. It has been described as an ancient mob, which more than likely means it existed long ago in the overworld.

Something occurred to make it go extinct, but it is making a resurgence now. It's unclear if this will open the door for more "extinct" ancient mobs to return, but it is possible. The possibilities for Minecraft backstory, lore, and even spinoffs is endless now.

The Sniffer hatches from eggs and these eggs only spawn underwater. In the teaser trailer, the egg was found in Ancient Ruins, so that may be where the eggs spawn in 1.20.

Once hatched, the Sniffer will find plants underground and dig them up for gamers. Mojang hinted at the idea of adding a lot of new plants to the game if Sniffer won and lo and behold, it did.

Speculation about the Sniffer in Minecraft 1.20

There's no indication of what this could entail, though. This is what is currently known about the Sniffer. From here on, this article is almost entirely speculative.

New plants could mean new items, and it could also mean altering how plants work now. Seeds are planted on top of the ground now as opposed to under it, so that could change.

Revamping that would give the Sniffer added purpose. It would also be one of the most significant changes to the gameplay in a long time.

The Sniffer won the vote (Image via Mojang)

If that happens, it will mark a drastic change. Instead of watching carrots and potatoes grow on the ground, they'll grow underneath the ground like they do in the real world.

Going further, this could also mean that all planted items are turned into seeds. Instead of a daisy, players will plant daisy seeds. The same might be true for sunflowers, cornflowers, roses and more.

Minecraft trees may even be modified from having saplings to having seeds. An unlikely (but not impossible) option is to have new trees that drop seeds, like acorns, pine cones and more.

In the coming months, more information will be revealed regarding the Sniffer. By the time the Minecraft 1.20 update is officially dated, crafters will probably know all about the new mob.

