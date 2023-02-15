How to fix error code L-401 in Minecraft: Possible fixes, issues, and more

While Mojang works round the clock to ensure Minecraft is polished, it's not a perfect game. Despite consistent updates and refinements, the game suffers from its fair share of problems.

One issue that many players routinely run into is the error code L-401. This can be a very frustrating obstacle to get through. Fortunately, there are ways to circumvent the problem or try and fix it.

Here's what the error actually is and what you can do to alleviate any potential issues.

Error code L-401 in Minecraft: A complete troubleshooting guide

Error code L-401 usually refers to Minecraft Marketplace issues. This error effectively removes the ability for players to access the Marketplace. Since this is where skins, maps, and more can be found, it can be a frustrating error to deal with.

The error code almost always displays this message:

“We are having trouble connecting to the marketplace right now please try again later.”

The only real way to alleviate this issue in specific is to check if there's something wrong with the Minecraft server. The game can be played offline, but much of it functions online. This includes the Marketplace.

As a result, the server plays a big role in whether or not and how fast players can access certain aspects. In this case, it's the online Marketplace.

The best way to find out if there are server outages affecting the gameplay is to check Down Detector. This website is perfect for reporting issues and will show you a graph of issues reported over time.

Down Detector shows what's going on currently (Image via Down Detector website)

More often than not, the site will display a spike in reported outages if you're experiencing something like this.

Alternatively, and perhaps a more straightforward option, you can check out Mojang or Minecraft Twitter accounts. They will often update players when there's an issue or if they've implemented any fixes.

This is their most direct form of communication with the community, so it's worth keeping an eye on them.

If you’re still experiencing issues routinely, here are some basic troubleshooting methods:

Restarting the console or device you are playing on is a good option when any issue consistently arises. This is a pretty popular organic troubleshoot. Unless there is a problem with the game's code, giving your console, phone, computer, or other devices some time to breathe can make a big difference.

If the issue remains persistent even after troubleshooting, your version of the game may be in need of an update. Check the location for updates on the device to see if there's a patch available. This could be the update log, the store, or the Launcher (PC).

Restarting without logging out can work too. Ultimately, if these issues persist to the point where it is impossible to get into the Marketplace, you may need to give up and try again later.

