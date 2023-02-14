Minecraft player comes up with theory on why illagers capture allays 

Minecraft lore is an exciting subject. Despite the game borrowing from the real world, plenty of things are unique and have their own stories. What is The End? Why is there an Ender Dragon? The questions are endless.

One Minecraft Redditor proposed a theory about why Pillagers capture Allays. It's an interesting question, and the community may have cracked the code. Check out the conversation below:

Minecraft community cracks code on why Allays get captured

In this Minecraft Redditor's summation, this is why Illagers capture the Allays they find. Pillagers capture Allays often found at Pillager Outposts in cages.

Those Allays are sent to Woodland Mansions, where the Pillager's counterpart Evokers are. Those Evokers attempt to transmute Allays into Totems of Undying.

Pillagers capture Allays (Image via Mojang)

When that doesn't happen, Allays are then turned into Vexes, which help Evokers attack players. In short, Pillagers capture Allays so that the Evokers can get Totems, but when that doesn't happen, Allays become cursed and turn into Vexes.

The Minecraft community believes this is a pretty sound theory. They also have their own ideas.

One commenter believes the Vex is the remains of a soulless Allay. The two mobs do have very similar designs and shapes, so it could be that they're related.

Another commenter agrees that the theory is excellent and laughed at the irony of them reading it as if they were farming for Totems. A Totem of Undying is perhaps the most valuable item in the game, so many players try to get a ton of them.

Another believes that this theory has a lot of cool consequences. This would theoretically mean that Allays can turn into vexes and back. That would be a fascinating gameplay mechanic.

One Minecraft gamer believes the backstory of Allays, Evokers, and Vexes could be rather dark. The lore of the game could very well hold some incredibly shocking details.

Another player took it a step further. From their perspective, it all lines up and proves the Redditor's theory true.

Now that the community has effectively solved the Allay mystery, one gamer wonders why Pillagers also capture Iron Golems. Before Allays, Iron Golems were the only mob that could be trapped at an outpost.

One theorized that since Vexes were in the game and the non-evil version was added later, the reverse could be true for Iron Golems. Could an evil variant of the Iron Golem be on the way?

A few crafters are down with the experimentation on Allays, especially since it yields a Totem of Undying.

Another player took it a step further and completed the theory. The vex is the remainder of the Allay, which dies in a player's place when a Totem is used. It's a bit dark, but it's a theory that makes complete sense.

The lore of Minecraft will always be an interesting topic since it's such an interesting game. The community loved this theory as they gave it an astounding 27.1 thousand upvotes in three days at the time of writing.

