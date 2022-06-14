Building a mansion in Minecraft 1.19 update

The 1.19 update was introduced last week, and Minecraft players have been enjoying all the new features they've been given. The Deep Dark, Mangrove Swamp biomes, Wardens, Allays, frogs, mud, and other excellent additions have been well received.

While the 1.18 update was a little underwhelming, The Wild Update seems to be a success so far.

The title added two new major building blocks: mud bricks and mangrove planks. Building is a massive part of the game, and having more variety and better options for constructing things is always beneficial.

Another wonderful mansion, this time a bit more rustic (Image via BigTonyMC/YouTube)

Building mansions is one thing that gamers can do to utilize a wide variety of blocks and showcase their skills. It's also one of the biggest houses that can be built, so it's pretty useful in-game.

Minecraft version 1.19: Tips for building mansion

For starters, whenever anyone is building a mansion, they will need a lot of blocks. Wood blocks are the best to use in bulk, which is good because they're straightforward to get. Users often use logs to make the pillars of their bases, and that can be used in a mansion.

Another thing to remember is that lots of open space is needed. It isn't as big of an issue when building in Creative, but in Survival, the terrain is often unkind to builders and much harder to terraform.

Mansions are usually very tall, something to remember when starting to build. The walls should be tall enough when players first start building the pillars.

However, one easy way to turn a regular house into a mansion is by adding stories. Homes are easier to build and can be turned into mansions by expansion.

Adding stories on top and rooms of the main house is an effortless, step-by-step way to turn a regular home into a tall, stunning mansion. Many players will conceptualize it in this format.

First, there's a house, and then there's another story on top and a room off the side. Then, there's another story and another room off the other side.

It gradually grows from a simple, smaller house into a large, beautiful mansion.

Another thing that can quickly turn a house into a true mansion is by adding a driveway. Bonus points for adding a fountain, too. Sure, nearly every typical home in the world has a driveway, but in Minecraft, that isn't true.

Most Minecraft gamers don't bother adding those real-life details to their builds, so adding them immediately improves the quality.

Finally, it's fun to build with the new blocks in a new update. Building a mansion with mangrove wood and mud blocks might be challenging, given their color schemes.

However, mangrove can be used as an accent block, and mud bricks would make for a perfect Minecraft driveway.

