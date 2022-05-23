10 best Minecraft mansion designs

Mansions can be one of the most ambitious Minecraft builds that players undertake, so having a good design for one before beginning is a wise move.

Like so many Minecraft builds, the number of potential designs for players to choose from is nearly endless. Every day, more players upload their own creations, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

While some players recreate the designs down to the last detail, others create unique designs of their own. There are also players who lay somewhere in the middle, infusing other players' design philosophies into their own special builds. Whatever the case, there are more than a few designs worth looking into for inspiration.

Amazing Minecraft mansion designs to check out in 2022

10) Wooden Mansion

Wooden mansions are easier than most to build (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

Wooden mansions, by and large, are easy to source materials for, making them great for beginners.

For this build, in particular, almost every block is derived from wood logs. Arguably the most difficult blocks to find in this design are the lanterns, which can take a large number of iron ingots due to the size of the mansion. Interior decorations may also require tough-to-find materials depending on the decoration choices of Minecraft players.

9) Mushroom Mansion

This design takes a step up from a standard mushroom house (Image via jjaaxxthelegend/YouTube)

Mushrooms aren't as easy to find as wood in Minecraft, but there are still plenty of opportunities to collect them. If players grow a few large mushrooms, they can construct a mushroom mansion.

This design by jjaaxxthelegend borrows significantly from the cottagecore aesthetic, being condensed but homely. Despite appearing to be smaller than most mansions, it has a deceptively large amount of space inside for players to decorate.

8) Medieval Mansion

This mansion design emphasizes building upward instead of outward (Image via Futurecdn.net)

Medieval building designs are a staple within Minecraft's community, and medieval mansions take many forms.

This design takes a particularly interesting route, building upwards with multiple floors. Considering most mansions tend to cover more space with their width, this design is considerably atypical. Regardless, it looks great, and it has a mystical quality to it, thanks to the spire-like design it resonates.

7) Contemporary Mansion

This isn't a cheap build design, but it's considerably rewarding (Image via Keralis/YouTube)

Sometimes Minecraft players need a more modern approach to mansion design, and builds like these are perfect for that.

Featuring white concrete for the basis of the design while sporting dark wood on the partially-opened roof, this won't be an easy mansion to build. Despite that, once it's completed, players likely won't need to make a new home anytime soon. This is especially true if they manage to build the mansion in a prime location.

6) Large Spruce Mansion

Players will need a large number of spruce logs to complete this build (Image via Folli/YouTube)

This Minecraft design is one of accessibility and refinement. Primarily comprised of price, this build uses stripped spruce logs and planks in parts of the interior. Cobblestone trims the exterior and adorns the roof, and well-placed lanterns ensure that the outside porches are safe from spawning any hostile mobs.

Add a little greenery, and this mansion is a place that any player would be glad to call home.

5) Sandstone Mansion

This design uses one of the most unconventional block types in the game (Image via Grian/YouTube)

Some Minecraft players seek to use certain blocks that other players might not think of. This design is a perfect example of that, comprised almost entirely of sandstone blocks. Some might think sandstone doesn't look great outside of desert biomes, but this isn't the case.

Sandstone blocks give off the appearance of burnished brass or faded gold without needing to reach for any rare blocks at all. Sandstone is plentiful in Minecraft, making this an easier build than it might appear.

4) Overhang Modern Mansion

Modern mansions can take many forms, including the implementation of overhangs (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

This is another modern Minecraft mansion, but it has a very interesting shape. Specifically, the deck overhanging on the roof of this structure contains a swimming pool. Players can look out over their entrance and the surrounding landscape from the safety of their swimming spot.

The build also incorporates a solid amount of wooden planks, meaning players won't have to use white concrete exclusively when putting it together.

3) Two Player Survival Mansion

This mirrored design offers entire wings for two players (Image via IrieGenie/YouTube)

When it comes to Minecraft's Survival Mode, speed is key. The sooner you build a suitable shelter, the sooner you can move on to other projects.

This build is almost exclusively made of standard wood types with a few basic stone blocks thrown in for style. The mansion is also divided into eastern and western wings, which are effectively identical. Both players have plenty of room to spare and live in completely separate wings of this mansion while carrying out any tasks they need to.

2) Italian Villa

Many villas still exist today, so create your own in Minecraft (Image via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT/YouTube)

Italian villas are remarkable products of architecture, with some existing for thousands of years, dating back to the Roman Empire. By using some sandstone and brick, players can create their own villas, thanks to designs like those made by A1MOSTADDICTED.

Much like their real-world counterparts, the building is centered around a garden, complete with fountains. This home can fit in most temperate biomes but will likely seem out of place in colder biomes such as taiga and snowy biomes.

1) Mega Mansion

This home is so nice that players may never want to leave (Image via IrieGenie/YouTube)

It may not be the largest build out there, but this open design by IrieGenie is a sight to behold. Complete with outdoor seating, open viewing spaces, a pool, and lavish lighting, this build will certainly take a lot of time and resources. Still, it's an immaculately-designed mansion.

Multiple players can live here in comfort without worrying about missing out on any amenities or feeling unsafe from hostiles or hazards.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

