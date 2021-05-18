Top 5 ways to find dark oak in Minecraft

Dark oak is a type of wood that players can use to do a number of things in Minecraft.

Wood is required to make tools and mining items in the Minecraft world. Players can mine dark oak wood to make dark oak planks.

Dark oak wood can also be used to craft items such as crafting tables (one of the most important items in the game), sticks, chests, beds, boats, shovels, and more.

There is nothing particularly special about dark oak wood. This wood does the same job as the other woods in Minecraft. However, it is rarer and has a darker tint to it.

Players will easily find dark oak wood inside the Roofed forest biome in Minecraft. This biome is a little rare for players to find in the game.

Players should also look for certain blocks to find the wood.

5 places to spot dark oak wood in Minecraft

Pozdol

Pozdol (Image via Minecraft)

Dark oak can commonly be seen growing on Pozdol in Minecraft.

Pozdol is a type of dirt that has more of a yellowish and greenish color than regular dirt. It is one of the rarest forms of dirt in the game. Players can find Pozdol on the ground in the roofed forest biome.

Regular Dirt

Regular Dirt (Image via 3Dwarehouse)

Dark oak wood can also be found growing on regular dirt in Minecraft. This is the most common block of dirt in the game.

Regular dirt has a tan-colored tint with little gray specs in it. Players can find regular dirt just about anywhere in the Minecraft world.

Course Dirt

Course Dirt (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Course dirt is basically the same as regular dirt. The only difference is that this type of dirt does not spread.

Seeing an oak wood tree grow on this dirt is rare.

Grass Blocks

Grass Blocks (Image via Reddit)

Grass blocks are probably the most common form of ground in Minecraft. They are found all around the game world.

Grass blocks are blocks of dirt with grass. They usually have oak wood trees growing on them.

Chests (bonus)

Chests (Image via Minecraft)

If players still can't find dark oak wood growing from any of these places, they can resort to finding a chest with the wood inside of it.

Sometimes, wood can spawn inside Minecraft chests. Players can commonly find these inside villages and other places in Minecraft.