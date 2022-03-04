How to make smooth sandstone in Minecraft

Players of Minecraft are always looking for ways to improve on their builds and make them stand out. One of the best ways for players to do this is using both functional and eye-catching blocks.

Smooth sandstone is a block that looks good and can be used to create slabs and stairs that look much better than the normal sandstone blocks. Here is how players can create them.

Creating a smooth sandstone block in Minecraft

Smooth sandstone can be easily crafted using materials that the player can obtain quickly.

How to craft smooth sandstone

The first thing that players need to do before they can craft smooth sandstone is to find regular sandstone for themselves. Sandstone can be found in deserts and beaches. If a player digs down below the sand, they can locate sandstone below. It generally spawns just a few meters under the top of the ground. Desert temples also contain sandstone.

Create a furnace

Players should first mine cobblestone to craft a furnace (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing that players need to do to craft smooth sandstone in Minecraft is create a furnace. Players can do this by mining 8 cobblestone blocks. Cobblestone is very accessible and players should have little to no trouble finding eight blocks to create the furnace. Once that is created, players can place it down and get ready to find fuel for the furnace.

Finding fuel for the furnace

Players can add fuel, such as coal, to the furnace to smelt materials (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have a furnace placed down, they will need to get fuel for the furnace. This can be anything that burns, such as wood planks, sticks, or coal. At first, it is recommended for players to use coal as it is readily accessible and usually nearby other blocks players will be mining. Players can place the coal into the bottom slot in the furnace as fuel for smelting the smooth sandstone.

Fire up the furnace

Players can smelt smooth sandstone in the furnace using fuel and a sandstone block (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have fuel inside the furnace, such as the coal mentioned previously, they can then place a sandstone block into the top slot of the furnace. This will then start the process of smelting the sandstone into smooth sandstone. Each sandstone that is smelted this way will generate one smooth sandstone block. Players can then take the smooth sandstone out of the furnace.

Smooth sandstone looks great

Smooth sandstone blocks have a nice smooth finish (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use the smooth sandstone they created to craft smooth sandstone slabs and stairs. Between these items, players can create some nice-looking creations. Using the smooth sandstone stairs as a roof can look nice. Compared to the regular sandstone blocks, they have a much nicer texture that, as the name implies, is very smooth and appealing to the eye.

Edited by Srijan Sen