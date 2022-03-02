Minecraft Redditor builds colossal medieval city

In Minecraft, players have the freedom to build whatever they want, wherever they want. With countless blocks and their respective variants available to choose from, the game does an excellent job of assisting any potential builders.

Many users who like to focus on building often work on extensive projects. These can include mega builds like entire planets or countries from their favorite pieces of media or pop culture or towns and cities.

Player showcases massive medieval city, or megabuild, in Minecraft

The build, classified as a “megabuild” by the creator, is based on a city of medieval style. The various shots of the city in the Reddit post showcase its sheer size compared to the land and naturally generated items and entities around it.

The exterior of the city consists of tall buildings and includes a ton of towers. A drawbridge can be seen as players approach the city, beneath which is a moat. The city’s walls are built like a fort and contain a mixture of three blocks: stone bricks, endstone, and andesite.

Wool has been used for decoration (Image via u/TytaRex|Reddit)

Most buildings have roofs made from brick stairs and blocks. Another block used for roofs is cobblestone. However, it is differently textured in this build, which could be due to the specific texture or resource pack the builder is using.

The interior consists of narrow streets and tons of houses. Every home has pillars, primarily made using different variants of wooden blocks. These include wood logs, wood blocks, stripped wooden logs, wooden planks, wooden slabs, and more.

In addition to wood, concrete, trap doors, diorite, possibly glowstone, and lodestone have been used as a building block and primary decoration for houses.

Most buildings are made using wood (Image via u/TytaRex|Reddit)

Anime fans will notice that the structures and layout of the city from the inside bear a striking resemblance to the Shiganshina District from the Attack on Titan series. The outer wall encloses the town and has a tower at each corner.

For secondary decoration, users can see armor stands with Netherite armor sets, banners, wool, podzol for the streets, and various instances of powdered concrete in some house designs.

What appears to be prismarine has been used to carve the roof of the tallest tower and a nearby building. A structure made from nether bricks can be seen hugging the inner wall. To finish the build, Minecraft gamers will notice a flag made using wool on top of one of the buildings.

The medieval town build seen during sunset/sunrise (Image via u/TytaRex|Reddit)

As revealed by the builder, the majestic city was constructed inside a custom-made map by another user. The map’s name is Vineyard of Alenvins, and its creator or “architect” is Minecraft player TytaRex_. The map can be downloaded from here.

