5 best items to craft in Minecraft

Crafting is a vital feature in Minecraft, using which players can create many items that can help them in their survival journey. Minecraft allows its players to create many things by placing the required items in the 3x3 grid of the crafting table.

Players can also craft items using the 2x2 crafting grid in their inventory, but the number of possible recipes is very low compared to the crafting table. Below is a list of the five best items that players should craft apart from the basic ones such as pickaxes and furnaces.

Five items in Minecraft that players should craft

5) Spyglass

Spyglass is a new item that was introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update part 1. Using spyglass, players can zoom in to specific locations and look at distant objects a lot clearer. It can be crafted using an amethyst shard and two copper ingots placed vertically on the crafting table.

4) Dried kelp block

Dried kelp block is one of the best fuel sources in the game as it burns 2.5 times longer than coal or charcoal. To get dried kelp blocks, players need to smelt kelp in the furnace, which will convert it into dried kelp. Using that, dried kelp blocks can be crafted.

3) Firework Rocket

Rockets in Minecraft can be used to boost the player's speed while flying using an Elytra. It can be crafted using paper and 1-3 gun powder. The quantity of gun powder affects the flight duration of the rocket.

Along with these items, players can also use firework stars to craft rockets that create decorative explosions.

2) Enchanting table

Using an enchanting table, players can apply enchantments on their tools and armor to improve its efficiency or give them additional abilities. They can do this by placing their items and lapis lazuli on the table.

To craft an enchanting table, players need to have two diamonds, four obsidian blocks, and a book. The enchanting table will offer better enchantments if multiple bookshelves are placed within a one-block distance from it.

1) Ender chest

This is a different variant of chests that can be crafted using eight obsidian and one eye of ender. Unlike regular chests, when a player stores an item in an ender chest, no one else will be able to access those items through it.

Every ender chest in the Minecraft world is connected. Therefore, if a player stores an item in it, they can access it using any other ender chest in the same world.

