5 best Minecraft worlds to download in 2022

Minecraft is one of the most immersive games out there. Despite being ten years old, the game manages to keep its audience enthralled by the content it presents to them. One of the best qualities about the game is that every world in the game is randomly generated.

This makes for some interesting situations as far as world generation is concerned. Players can find a range of structures near their spawn point, from the uncommon villages to the super rare woodland mansions.

Each in-game experience is a player’s own. It can be shared in the form of worlds and maps around the game’s community. Uploading a world of a map for others to download and enjoy in the same state is relatively easy nowadays. This article, therefore, will showcase some of the best worlds/maps available to play on Minecraft 1.18.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top worlds to play in Minecraft 1.18 (2022)

5) Shiganshina District

This world features the Shiganshina District, a town from the popular anime series, Attack on Titan. The map features a massive wall designed precisely like it is in the anime.

The texture and colour are pretty similar. The tiny houses scattered around the town are built in the same style shown in the series. Some famous scenes from the anime have been replicated as statues inside the map.

Players can download this map here.

4) Medard Estate

The Medard Estate Minecraft world (Image via planetminecraft.com)

This world is named the Medard Estate and is seemingly based on a European municipality of the same name. The beautiful estate is located on an enormous player-made island.

The estate is built chiefly using white concrete and a combination of stone and andesite for the foundations. Tons of rocks can be found on the beaches of the estate, and each building has a fully designed interior.

Players can download this map here.

3) City-17

This map features City-17, a massive city featured in one of the biggest videogames of all time, Half-Life 2. The city has a steampunk look and is littered with factories, houses, and tons of power plants with cooling towers that have smoke billowing from them.

The city is intricately designed and has items like beacons situated everywhere.

Players can download this map here.

2) Liyue Harbor

The Liyue Harbor from Genshin Impact (Image via planetminecraft.com)

This world features the Liyue Harbor from the popular video game Genshi Impact. The build bears a striking resemblance to the actual harbour and is incredibly detailed.

Tons of custom made maple trees can be spotted near the harbour, highlighting its beauty. The colossal structure contains tons of builds made from vibrant and colourful blocks.

Players can download this map here.

1) The Maze

The Maze from the Maze Runner (Image via planetminecraft.com)

This world puts the player inside the Maze from the famous movie and book series, The Maze Runner. The map is complete with the Glade, a small square-shaped garden, in the middle of the Maze.

The Maze itself is full of traps, similar to those found in a jungle temple. Various hostile mobs can be found inside the Maze.

Players can download this map here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar