How to find a jungle temple in Minecraft?

The Jungle Temple is one of the rarest naturally generated structures in Minecraft. This is mainly due to the fact that it is located in the densely wooded jungle biome, which are quite rare in their own right. While these temples do not look very spectacular, their loot may convince some Minecraft players to begin the search for one.

As stated above, the jungle temple is extremely rare, which will make it quite difficult for players to benefit from their loot. Luckily, Minecraft players have a few techniques that they can utilize to help them find these tricky structures.

How to efficiently search for jungle temples in Minecraft

Techniques to find jungle temple

The "Brazilian" Technique (Image via Minecraft)

Since jungle temples can be found randomly scattered throughout the massive jungle biomes of the Overworld, players will have no easy way to find them.

As stated above, jungle biomes are one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. The first challenge will be to find this evasive biome. After the player finally discovers a jungle, they are now ready to search for the temple.

Jungle biomes are dense, and even if a Minecraft player is right next to a temple, they may not be able to see it. This is where fire becomes extremely useful.

Since Minecraft fire spreads quickly, the arsonists of Minecraft will be more than happy to try out this technique. Basically, the player will want to start a massive fire with the hopes of eventually uncovering a jungle temple (seen above).

Due to the dense wilds of the jungle, fire will spread fast and become uncontrollable very quickly. Before performing this technique, players should confirm that they are willing to burn a large portion (or the entirety) of their jungle for a temple or two. Nevertheless, it is always very entertaining to burn things in Minecraft.

The next technique players can utilize is the flying contraption/elytra technique. If the player builds a simple flying contraption that is set to slowly fly over the jungle biome, they will have a lot of time to search the biome from above. This could obviously be accomplished with an elytra, however the elytra may be too fast to effectively search for jungle temples.

The YouTube video above provides some helpful facts and stats about the jungle temple in Minecraft.

