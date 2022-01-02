5 best Minecraft horror maps in 2022

Minecraft has a plethora of custom maps that players can explore and play on. These maps range from adventure maps to parkour maps, puzzle-solving maps, and mini-games. Custom maps that attract the majority of the players fall under the adventure category.

Out of these categories, horror maps top the chart. Horror maps in Minecraft can be played alone by a player or in the company of their friends. Either way, this genre is not for the faint of heart as they can leave the players with chills.

This article highlights some of the scariest Minecraft horror maps players can indulge in in 2022.

5 scariest horror maps in Minecraft 2022

1) Nightmare on Weeping Street two

Nightmare on Weeping Street two (Image via Minecraft Maps)

Right off the bat, this map puts the player in a room where to start the game they have to kill themselves by burning. This beguiling horror map plays on the psychology of the players as they play the part of a mentally ill person named Simon who has to look for his doctor to find a cure.

Filled with complicated puzzles, tricky parkour, and an eerie atmosphere, players have to find a way to escape this petrifying place.

Download here

2) The Iron Gate Asylum

A chilling map filled with plenty of jumpscares and near-death experiences. Irongate Asylum plunges the player into a massive old building in the middle of nowhere which was once a hospital for the mentally ill.

This map does not hold back on players. They have to find an exit all while being chased by patients who once resided here.

Download here

3) The Shimmer

The Shimmer introduces a very unique gameplay element to horror maps where the players have to arrange pictures in a certain order before the time runs out. Failure to do so will lead to the player’s demise.

The horror map is filled with creepy sounds and flashing lights, creating a spine-chilling atmosphere for players to move in. The narrow corridors and horrifying paintings radiate a very uneasy feeling creating a sinister ambiance.

Download here

4) Western Express

Set in the year 1915, the game begins by waking the player in the middle of the night, alone in an abandoned train. A radio is being played in the background which informs the players that there has been an outbreak of a deadly virus, which has infected people and turned them into zombies.

Players must use their wits to get out of this mess while trying to escape from zombies and searching for their sister. This map keeps the players on the edge as zombies may be found lurking in any corner.

Download here

5) Bloody Revenge

Bloody Revenge (Image via Minecraft Maps)

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to the ring of a phone and hearing the voice of an unknown person crying for revenge. This blood-curdling horror map is not for faint hearts.

Filled with jump scares and spooky sound effects, this map takes place in the basement of a university where the players have to find keys to progress in the game.

Even after the game is over, players are left with a sense of doom and an uneasy feeling in their stomachs.

Download here

