5 best mods to turn Minecraft into a horror game

Vanilla Minecraft gameplay is pretty peaceful and fun, with occasional jump scares from a horde of zombies and a hidden creeper. Unless players are actively looking for scary situations, there is nothing to worry about in Minecraft.

Thanks to the amazing modding community, players can turn Minecraft into any genre, like RPG, fantasy, and horror. Many players love to experience terror and horror when playing games and with the help of mods, even Minecraft can be a terrifying horror game.

This article showcases some of the best mods that will turn Minecraft into a horror game. After playing these mods, players won't think of Minecraft as just a block game.

5 great Minecraft horror mods

5) Fish's Undead Rising

Fish's Undead Rising is one of the best mods to add horror to Minecraft. It features a wide variety of horrifying creatures like parasites, banshees, swine, and many more. Along with hostile mobs, this mod also adds some terrifying passive and neutral mobs.

Fish's Undead Rising mod also adds many creepy blocks and items. By defeating terrifying monsters, players can get some valuable loot. Unfortunately, it is only available for Minecraft 1.12.2

Download Fish's Undead Rising from here.

4) Horror Movie Monsters

For many players, the love for horror games comes from horror movies. With Horror Movie Monsters mod, players can bring dreadful villains from movies to Minecraft.

Horror Movie Monsters mod features mobs inspired by characters like Michael Myers from Halloween, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Chucky from A Child's Play, Pennywise from It, and many more. By defeating them, players can get their special weapons.

Download Horror Movie Mechanics from here.

3) Zombie Awareness

Zombies are one of the most common hostile mobs in Minecraft. However, they aren't always a threat due to their dumb AI. With Zombie Awareness mod, zombies gain intelligence and become more dangerous.

When Zombie Awareness is installed, players bleed after taking damage. Zombies become attracted to blood and will try to locate the player by following bloodstains. Similarly, zombies are also attracted to light sources.

Players can download Zombie Awareness from here.

2) Hardcore Darkness

Hardcore Darkness is a simple mod that adds pitch-black darkness to Minecraft. Visual treatment and eerie atmospheres are enough to make any game scary. In Minecraft, it never truly gets dark, even at light level 0.

Hardcore Darkness mod removes sky and block light when the light level reaches zero. This makes everything completely dark. Players can use it with other mods on the list to get an actual horror experience.

Download Hardcore Darkness from here.

1) Abyssal Craft

Abyssal Craft brings a much-needed horror update to Minecraft. Players can discover many horrifying monsters, creepy blocks, new ores, and powerful items. This mod also adds four scary dimensions: Abyssal Wasteland, Dreadlands, Omothol, and Dark Realm.

Download Abyssal Craft from here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Danyal Arabi