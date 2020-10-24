Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the spooky festival than some horrifying Minecraft gameplay? The Minecraft community has designed a wide range of custom maps for players to enjoy. Some of these maps are horror-themed, which we think would go absolutely well with the season of Halloween.

So without further ado, download one or all of these five spooky Minecraft maps and enjoy some great horror gameplay.

5 best Minecraft horror maps to play this Halloween

1. The Wraithing Trials

The Wraithing Trials is a wonderful horror map created in Minecraft that combines elements from games such as Among Us and Dead By Daylight. The map features a haunting mining village in which the players begin their journey.

In this multiplayer map, the players are cursed, one by one turning into wraiths that secretly hunt and kill the rest of the players. You must collect resources, craft tools and weapons, and find a way to kill the wraiths.

Download the map here.

2. Glaskin Cave

Glaskin Cave is a fantastic horror map in Minecraft that allows players to have a truly immersive experience, replete with jump scares and scary ambient noises to shake you to your bones.

The player is Paul Iskat, a detective who must venture into the bowels of the Glaskin Cave, where three explorers have gone missing. The Glaskin Cave was the place where a massacre took place four years ago. Could the two events be related? Play to find out!

Download the map here.

3. Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor is a popular game that requires the players to sneak into the creepy neighbor's basement, who has been harboring some secrets there. This Minecraft map is based on the same game, with the gameplay that resembles the original quite a lot.

This horror map is a singleplayer adventure in which the player must find the courage to explore their neighbor’s house of horrors. You’ll encounter traps, hurdles, as well as the burly neighbor himself, who might capture you if you don’t hide well enough.

Download the map here.

4. Insanity

Insanity is a Minecraft map that allows the player to have a terrifying experience as well as a great storyline to play with. The player will wake up to the sound of sudden knocks on their door, but answering the door will be the biggest mistake they will ever make.

A map that combines elements of puzzle-solving, parkour, and combat, Insanity is an absolute terror when playing alone. We recommend to crank up the volume in your headphones because the sounds and music set the tone for this amazing adventure.

Download the map here.

5. Night Shift on Halloween

While the entire world is celebrating Halloween, you are working in your office alone. You should have gone home early because soon you realize that some of the ghostly decorations in your workplace have come to life!

Night Shift on Halloween is a short but fast-paced and blood-pumping horror escape map in which the player is trapped in an office and must find a way out to survive before the ghosts in the building finds them.

Download the map here.