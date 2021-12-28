5 best Minecraft 1.18 parkour maps of 2021

Parkour maps are some of the most popular in all of Minecraft, created to test a player's dexterity and ability to move quickly across and over obstacles.

Parkour maps in Minecraft differ in difficulty and complexity, but all feature more or less the same premise. Players must make their way from one end of the map to the next, usually without falling.

Falling tends to result in either death or the player needing to start over. This popular game type is featured in other games (like Counter-Strike, for example), and Minecraft's version of parkour is just as fun and rewarding.

Below, players can find some of the best maps available for parkour this year for Minecraft 1.18.

Minecraft: Top 1.18 maps for parkour

5) Elytra Rush

Elytra Rush brings flight control to the parkour map type (Image via Mojang)

Putting a spin on Minecraft's traditional parkour maps, Elytra Rush instead sees players flying across the course by using the supplied Elytra, an item normally used to achieve flight in modes outside of Creative Mode.

Players will fly through rings, some of which provide rockets that will keep the Elytra in flight when used. This parkour is timed, and hitting objects will add time to the player's total, meaning excellent foresight and flight skills are necessary to achieve the best time.

4) Biome Run 3

Biome Run 3 allows players to parkour through multiple Minecraft biomes in the same map (Image via Mojang)

A parkour map bringing Minecraft's biodiversity to the fore, Biome Run 3 lets players test their movement skills through eight different levels themed after Minecraft's primary biomes.

The map comes with both Free Play and Race modes, giving timers to players either on their own or collectively in a race, respectively. There is even a Practice mode for those who may be having some difficulty with the map.

Minecraft players will jump and run through Deserts, Forests, Mountains, Oceans, and even the Nether and the End as they pass checkpoints and attempt to complete the multiple biomes in the best time possible.

3) No Time 2 Stop

No Time 2 Stop's name is quite literal, as stopping movement kills the player (Image via Mojang)

No Time 2 Stop is a parkour map not meant for the faint of heart. Combining traditional Minecraft parkour with a few Elytra segments interspersed, No Time 2 Stop ratchets up the difficulty by killing the player if they stop moving.

Across 30 levels, players will have to keep moving at all costs in order to not only complete the map but also achieve the best time that they can post to the global leaderboard.

For challenge-minded Minecraft players, this map can be an incredibly thorough test of one's parkour skills.

2) Ja-Wipeout 2

This particular parkour map is inspired by the TV show "Wipeout" (Image via Mojang)

A winter-themed take on the TV show "Wipeout," which featured contestants attempting to traverse an obstacle course and avoid being knocked into a pool of water. This parkour takes the fun of Wipeout and translates it into Minecraft very well, including single-player, multiplayer, and "all player" modes. Players will be subject to flying projectiles and changing course obstacles as they make their way to the end of the course.

For game show fans, this map should bring along some potent nostalgia in addition to being an all-around entertaining Minecraft parkour map.

1) Shuffle Parkour

Shuffle Parkour plays a little bit like Warioware, but in Minecraft's mechanics (Image via Mojang)

A parkour map that plays differently every time one plays it, Shuffle Parkour is a Minecraft map with near-endless replayability thanks to its mechanics. The map is comprised of over 200 different mini-stages that require the player to complete certain objectives (usually parkour, but also mazes and puzzles) to move to the next room.

The map can be played either by completing as many stages as possible before time runs out or in a race-type method where players must be the first to complete 25 levels.

The map even comes with a ton of extra features found in the Extra Hall, including anti-cheat measures and the ability to add Mario Kart/Party-style items to disrupt opposing players. Think of it as WarioWare in a Minecraft parkour setting, completing parkour and minigame objectives as quickly as possible to be victorious.

