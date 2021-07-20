Top 5 things to do with the Elytra in Minecraft

The Elytra is one of the most useful items in Minecraft. It not only allows for almost infinite flight when using fireworks, but can also save the player countless amounts of time traveling. Due to its flying capabilities, players have discovered dozens of uses for the elytra.

For those unaware, the elytra can be obtained after defeating the ender dragon. Players will have to make the dangerous journey through the End islands, however it will certainly be worth the time spent.

Also read: How to create an automatic item sorter in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5 best things to do with the elytra in Minecraft

#5 - Towers

A cool looking elytra flying tower (Image via Reddit)

A tower should be one of the first builds after acquiring an Elytra. The elytra will not allow players to travel too far without a raised platform, which is exactly where the tower comes in.

The tower does not have to look as good as the one above, but players must be able to climb to the top of it. After jumping off of the tower with the elytra equipped, they will be able to fly much longer than without a tower. This travel distance is determined by how tall the tower is.

The video above showcases how to build a simple elytra tower.

#4 - Chorus Fruit Landing

A chrous tree farm (Image via planetminecraft)

Many players are unaware of the combined usefulness of the chorus fruit and elytra.

Anyone who has used an elytra knows that dying upon landing is very easy. Eating a chorus fruit mid-flight is a great way to counter this, as it will instantly teleport the player to the ground.

Chorus trees are easy to farm as well, only requiring one end stone.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases their desert village upgrade

#3 - Fireworks

A player using fireworks to travel farther with the elytra (Image via Reddit)

The firework-elytra combo is even better than the chorus-fruit combo. It allows for players to shoot into the sky, increasing their time of flight.

This will remove the need for a tower, however it does require a constant supply of fireworks, which could be hard for some players to achieve. With enough fireworks, players can pretty much fly as long as they want.

#2 - Feather Falling Boots

One of the best boots in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

When combined with feather falling enchanted boots, the Minecraft player will not need to keep eating those chorus fruits in order to land.

While feather falling won't completely remove all damage caused by an incorrect landing, it can certainly mitigate enough to save the player's life. This will save the player some time due to them not having to create a chorus fruit farm.

#1 - Phantom Membranes

The scary looking phantom mobs (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players do not realize that the elytra doesn't vanish like most items when they run out of durability. Instead, the elytra will stay in an unusable state.

A broken elytra can be repaired with phantom membranes, which drop from phantoms. Phantoms will start appearing after the player has not slept for three in-game days.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases a deadly arrow bomber

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish