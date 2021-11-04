5 best Minecraft puzzle maps (2021)

Minecraft's adventure mode brought the ability to create custom maps with it. These maps can be made by anyone and add extra content to Minecraft. Coming in many genres like adventure, puzzle, parkour. Most user-made maps can be downloaded for free on the internet.

Puzzle maps require the player to go through a series of challenges to progress further. They are generally fun and engaging to cater a large audience.

Top 5 Minecraft puzzle maps to enjoy in 2021

5) Puzzle Grid Extended

The Puzzle Grid Extended map (Image via Minecraft)

This map is a sequel to the popular Minecraft puzzle map, Puzzle Grid. In this map, the player's objective is to unlock every room in the grid that stretches out in front of them. The puzzles are designed with utmost creativity, and finding each solution gets more challenging as the player progresses.

4) Mekanism

Mekanism is a puzzle map that features 50 levels, getting more difficult as the player progresses. It comes with a map editor, so players can design their own maps if they want to. In addition to this, the map has its own resource pack that players can download to get a better feel for it. The map supports multiple players as well.

3) Pseudo Elephant Trials

The Pseudo Elephant Trials map (Image via Minecraft)

This two-player map is designed in such a way that teamwork is necessary for progression. The puzzles are created in groups of two, where the first type provides players with specific tools required to navigate the area and finish the level. The second type includes traditional puzzles and requires players to use their thinking skills to progress. Players should also look out for Easter eggs.

2) Miscommunication

This map is a three-player-only map, which requires players to communicate and utilize teamwork at every stage. They will be met with a set of limitations, which may force instances of miscommunication. However, they will have to find their way around those barriers. There are 13 mini-games present in this map, and a custom resource pack can be downloaded for it.

1) The Power of Words

The Power of Words map (Image via Minecraft)

The Power of Words map has nine levels with unique puzzles that players must solve to progress. Playing as a teacher, they have to figure out a specific word to complete the level. The map supports multiplayer, but every player will then be a teacher as well.

Maps are one of the best additions to Minecraft's adventure mode. They allow players to show their creativity, and most importantly, play on any design they want. Puzzle maps can keep players engaged for a long time and are pretty fun to play.

