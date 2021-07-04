Top 5 most popular Minecraft mini-games of all time

One of the many wonders of Minecraft is the ability to play countless third-party mini-games within the game itself.

It has been just about ten years since Minecraft’s first official release. In that time, the game has expanded far beyond what the original developers could have possibly imagined, and Minecraft is now home to a plethora of games within itself.

Today, there are so many different servers with numerous Minecraft mini-games available to the public.

Minecraft mini-games have become a staple of the game overall, so much so that some Minecraft players indulge in these spin-offs more often than they do with standard survival or creative worlds.

Mini-games have existed in Minecraft for quite some time now, so the popularity of these games tends to fluctuate. This article will take a look at some of the most popular Minecraft mini-games of all time.

Most popular Minecraft mini-games of all time

#5 - Skyblock

Skyblock is essentially survival Minecraft with the bare minimum. Players spawn on a tiny island floating in the sky, above nothing but void.

They must use the resources that they have to survive in the world. This is a great way to play Minecraft with a simple yet challenging twist.

This mini-game is so popular, it has even been recreated to be played in Roblox. Skyblock is definitely one of the most popular Minecraft mini-games today.

#4 - Bed Wars

Bed Wars is a team game with the goal of breaking other teams’ beds so that their players don’t respawn, all while defending your own team’s bed as well.

This fun battle requires PVP, parkour, and building skills to succeed.

Bed Wars might just be the most popular mini-game at the moment. It is especially popular in the realm of Minecraft YouTube, and Minecraft content creators Hannahxxrose and Purpled often play Bed Wars on their channels.

On a similar note, the mini-game Sky Wars deserves an honorable mention at this point in the list. Both Skyblock and Bed Wars share similar concepts to Sky Wars and are nearly just as popular.

#3 - Spleef

Spleef might just be the most simple yet unique Minecraft mini-game to receive such high acclaim. This game involves breaking blocks underneath other players in attempts to be the last one standing on the ever-disappearing platform.

Players shoot at the blocks that the Spleef platform is made out of, causing other players to eventually fall through the cracks into the void below.

This mini-game is fast-paced and crazy fun and the rounds tend to be so quick that it’s easy to continue playing over and over again. This mini-game has existed for quite a while now, so it is safe to say that Spleef could be considered a classic Minecraft mini-game.

#2 - Hunger Games

Although sometimes called Survival Games, Minecraft Hunger Games is a game that mirrors the dystopian events that occur in the book and film series of the same name. Hunger Games is essentially a death battle.

Players are released into a map where they must collect resources from various chests in order to kill others and survive themselves. The last player alive is the winner.

This apocalyptic fight-to-the-death simulation is loads of fun, and not just for fans of the Hunger Games franchise. This mine-game used to be somewhat of a staple of the Minecraft community.

Similar to how Bed Wars is frequently played now, Minecraft Hunger Games was very common for YouTubers to play, especially those of Bajan Canadian and JeromeASF.

While Minecraft Hunger Games has fallen off of most gamers’ radars in recent years, it is still available to play on many online servers.

Because it was at one point the most popular by far and still has an active player-base today, Minecraft Hunger Games is potentially one of the most popular Minecraft mini-games of all time.

#1 - Parkour

The phenomenon of Minecraft Parkour earns it the top spot on this list. Parkour maps are built by fellow Minecraft gamers and often require impressive navigation strategies.

These maps have only gotten more complicated as time goes on as builders are finding new, creative ways to use Minecraft blocks. Difficult, expansive parkour maps have also been common for YouTubers to showcase in their videos.

Today, parkour is considered just a game-play aspect in nearly any form of Minecraft, whether it be navigating dangerous terrain in a survival world or jumping from base to base in Bed Wars.

Many online servers even have quick parkour areas for players to use in lobbies while playing for another mini-game to start.

Parkour in Minecraft is so popular to the point where it’s just part of a typical Minecraft vocabulary. This mini-game has grown into so much more and has made a lasting impact on Minecraft overall, making it perhaps the most popular Minecraft mini-game of all time.

