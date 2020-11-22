Skywars is one of the longest-running PvP minigames in Minecraft where individuals or teams fight battle each other for supremacy of floating islands.

Gamers have been playing Minecraft for over a decade and the minigame Skywars for a majority of that time. Skywars is a competitive PvP game where players join a team or fight solo to the death on islands in the sky.

With materials, weapons, and armor scattered across various hubs, Minecraft players need to strategize and act quickly. Being properly geared up increases the chances of victory but it is a risky maneuver as other players will be attempting to do the same thing.

To play a game of Skywars, Minecraft players need to find other interested players. The best avenue to find and play Skywars is through Minecraft servers, and this article will be listing off some of the best servers for players to engage in aerial combat and compete in Skywars.

5 best Minecraft servers for Skywars

#5 Hypixel

Hypixel is one of the most popular Minecraft servers on the planet and has been a trailblazer for the online Minecraft community. Skywars is just one of the countless minigames that players will be able to enjoy on this server.

Advertisement

For players looking for an established community with a storied history, this would be an outstanding Minecraft server selection.

IP: mc.hypixel.net

#4 Herobrine

Image via herobrine.org

This Minecraft server is another great choice for players who are interested in Skywars and other types of mini-games. Just to name some of the choices, there are factions, bedwars, survival, Earth towny, and so much more.

The Herobrine server is actually named after one of the longest-running urban legends in the Minecraft community.

IP: Herobrine.org

#3 Mineland Network

Image via mclike.com

Advertisement

This Minecraft server would be another great community-based selection with their responsive moderators, daily quests, booming player base, and leaderboards to climb. The Mineland Network offers players dozens of minigames and modes to chose from, skywars being one of them.

IP: promo.play-ml.ru

#2 Skyblock

Image via Xtr3m Prod/YouTube

Having the word "sky" in the name makes this server pretty easy to identify as a Minecraft server of interest. This server is primarily designed for skyblocks, which takes place on a map similar to skywars. The goal here is for players to survive with the materials they are given and complete various challenges.

However, for more PvP centric Minecraft players, they have a specific server dedicated to skywars.

IP: skywars.com

IP for skyblocks: skyblocks.net

#1 CubeCraft Games

Image via planetminecraft.com

Advertisement

The sheer size of the CubeCraft makes this server the best bet for Minecraft players to find other people and join a Skywars match. Constant games are going on, as the server operates 24 hours a day.

As a bonus, there is a very active community on the discord and Skywars forums for this server. This will help Minecraft players stay up to date on the goings-on and easily communicate any discovered issues.

IP: play.cubecraftgames.net