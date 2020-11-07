The Hypixel Minecraft server has consistently ranked as one of the most popular ones for players looking to play games with others online in Minecraft.

Minecraft offers a variety of different types of gameplay in the vanilla version, but the team over at Hypixel have taken it to the next level with what they offer to players - all for free. Building competitions, PvP combat, murder mysteries, and more await all interested in players. This article will be covering the top 10 games on the Hypixel Minecraft server that are worth checking out.

Top 10 Minecraft games on the Hypixel server

#1 BedWars

In this game mode, teams of up to 4 people spawn on islands in the sky. The goal is simple - be the last team standing. Players can buy items and upgrades from the Shopkeepers on their island by collecting iron, gold, diamonds, and emeralds across the game map.

Each team has a bed on their respective islands, but if a team's bed is destroyed they will no longer be able to respawn. If a player dies without their bed, they are out of the match. Last team standing wins.

#2 SkyWars

Take to the skies in this PvP oriented gamemode. Each player or team will spawn on their own unique island with the goal of fighting others to the death to claim victory. Players are eliminated by either being killed with weapons or being knocked off into the abyss.

To make things interesting, every time a player kills another, they are rewarded with a soul. These souls can be used to unlock kits and perks to become more effective.

#3 Murder Mystery

This game is a classic whodunit scenario, where players take on the role of either the murderer, detective, or innocent. The murderer will be attempting to stealthily takeout as many other players as possible, while maintaining anonymity. On the flip side, the detective and innocents must collaborate to find out who the murderer is and stop them before it is too late. Ring any bells?

#4 Build Battle

For those with a creative mind, or if they simply love Minecraft building, Build Battle would likely become an immediate favorite. In this game, players face off against one another see who can build something that best matches an assigned theme. The goal is get as many points as possible from other players in the match.

#5 Cops and Crims

Fans of first person shooter games such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, will feel right at home with this Minecraft game. Players are separated into teams, with the goal of either defending the bomb sites or inflitrating in and planting the bomb. Claim victory by using superior battle tactics and skill, with rifles, pistols, and grenades.

#6 The TNT Games

Danger and explosions galore await in this Minecraft game. The video here depicts the TNT Wizards Minecraft game, where players must battle for control of points. However, there are far more options than just that. There is also TNT Run, which is more oriented for players who prefer parkour.

#7 Arena Brawl

Fight, fight, fight! In this game- players will engage in either 1v1, 2v2, or 4v4 combat battles. Swords here have special skills attached to them, and players also have access to unique skills to help themselves stay alive by healing or boosting their own abilities. Players who win consistently will rank up and then be faced with other more skilled opponents in the future.

#8 Warlords

Warlords has three main game modes- Capture the Flag, Domination, and Team Deathmatch. Here is where players can engage in epic battles and fight each other for supremacy.

What makes this game truly unique though are the all custom features, such as 3D textured weapons, custom sounds, and special resourcepacks.

#9 The Walls

Here, players are split into 4 different teams with each team on a different corner of the map. For the first 15 minutes of this Minecraft games, players are separated by a thick and unbreakable wall. During this time, each team needs to prepare themselves by collecting resources to build weapons, armor, and defensive structures. After the 15 minute grace period expires, the walls drop and teams must face each other to the death. Last team standing wins.

Minecraft PvP lovers should really check this game mode out.

#10 Turbo Kart Racers

Hypixel was able to bring a racing game similar to Mario Kart to Minecraft. Here, players are put in their own kart and face off against 11 other players in a purely adrenaline-fueled race.

There are over 15 different kart skins to choose from, which are chockful of customizable options.