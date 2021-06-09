"Joining the Dream SMP is a day I will remember forever": Minecraft streamer Hannahxxrose on her journey as a content creator 

In today's ever expansive and highly competitive realm of gaming, the status of Minecraft as a virtual behemoth is well-established and can seldom be questioned.

One of the most popular sandbox games ever, Minecraft has enabled several YouTubers and streamers to hone their creativity and thereby maximize the boundless potential that the game has to offer.

One such streamer is Hannahxxrose, who has garnered a stellar fan following across various social media platforms, thanks to her exploits in Minecraft's Hypixel Bedwars and Ultra Hardcore modes.

A renowned name within the Minecraft PvP community, Hannahxxrose has successfully cultivated a wholesome brand of content that is both engaging and endearing, in equal measure.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Saahil Agnelo Periwal, the Minecraft YouTuber opens up about her journey as a creator and the evolution of her content over the years.

A glimpse into the world of Minecraft streamer Hannahxxrose

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q. With more than 850K followers on Twitch and 500K plus subscribers on YouTube today, you have amassed a stellar following from fans online.

What got you started ? Tell us a bit more about the inspiration and the journey that led to the creation of HannahxxRose as a YouTuber/ content creator.

Hannah: I started playing Minecraft almost 7 years ago when I was 14 years old, which is when I started my YouTube channel! I started creating content because when I was younger, I didn't have a lot of female Minecraft content creators to watch.

I wanted to create videos to help fill that void and inspire other female gamers to create content themselves! I started streaming on YouTube back in 2016 where I streamed Minecraft minigames, and eventually moved to Twitch in 2019.

Q. Growing up, tell us what kind of video games you played and how and when you were introduced to the world of Minecraft.

Hannah: Growing up, I loved playing on the Playstation 2 and on the family PC. When I was super young some of my favorite PC games were Zoo Tycoon and Rollercoaster Tycoon. I remember getting Zoo Tycoon 2 through cereal box vouchers and playing that for hours on end. On the Playstation, some of my favorite games were Thrillville, Spyro, and Guitar Hero. Eventually I moved completely to PC games and really enjoyed the Sims 3 series.

In 2013, I really loved watching YouTubers like Joey Graceffa and CaptainSparklez play Minecraft Hunger Games, which is where I was first introduced to Minecraft!

Q. Was being a Minecraft streamer/ YouTuber always your preferred goal in life? If not a Minecrafter, what would you choose to do/ your hobbies outside of Minecraft?

Hannah: I think deep down being a streamer and YouTuber was always my goal in life. Throughout high school and college, I would spend almost all of my free time working on my streams or YouTube videos, so I'm really glad things worked out the way they did! Some things I like to do outside of streaming is go thrift store shopping with my sister, traveling to conventions like Vidcon and Twitchcon, and even just simply driving around with friends in real life!

Q. A majority of your content is based on Hypixel's Bedwars. Could you tell us a bit more about the genre and what makes it so exciting?

Hannah: Minecraft Bedwars is one of the biggest minigames in Minecraft! Every player initially starts with a bed, and the goal is to protect that bed from being broken by enemies. Once your bed is broken, you can't respawn anymore, and the last person alive wins! Bedwars is a super fast-paced game with a ton of unique items that make it fun.

For example, you are able to use TNT to jump across the map in crazy ways that differ from regular Minecraft. I think people love Bedwars so much because it's such a simple game that's easy to get into, but so complex with the many different strategies and crazy ways to play the game.

Q. One of your most watched YouTube videos revolves around your first day on the Dream SMP. What was that experience like?

Hannah: The first day of the Dream SMP was definitely one of the craziest days I've had so far on YouTube! When Dream invited me to the SMP, I was super excited and shocked. My friend Purpled, who is a content creator on the SMP, gave me a tour, and it was really fun getting to know everybody! Joining the SMP is a day I will remember forever in my content creation journey.

Q. Could you tell us a bit more about the HannahxxRose character in-game ?

Hannah: The Dream SMP is widely known for its storyline and lore. My character has a bit of a storyline so far. It started by being locked down with "The Egg," which was a toxic entity on the Dream SMP. My character is extremely in touch with nature, especially roses. The Egg corrupted my character, and she was under its "mind control" for a while on the Dream SMP.

My character grows stronger with the roses surrounding her house, and can even control the environment around her to an extent.

Q. For players/ streamers who are just starting out as a YouTuber, particularly in Minecraft, what advice/ suggestions do you have for them?

Hannah: The best advice I can give to new content creators is to keep creating what they love. If you can create original content and use new platforms like TikTok to grow to a larger audience, you can be successful. Don't let a lack of motivation keep you from living your dreams.

Q. Apart from Minecraft, which other games do you enjoy playing/would be interested in?

Hannah: Apart from Minecraft, I really enjoy playing The Sims and Fortnite. I stream Fortnite occasionally with some members of the Dream SMP, and it's always super chaotic and fun. I've loved the Sims franchise ever since I was young and still love it to this day.

Q. Do you plan on moving onto IRL based content such as vlogs in the near future? What can fans expect from HannahxxRose in the near future?

Hannah: I think that vlog content is definitely something I'd like to get into! I'm a huge fan of the beauty community on YouTube, so makeup/fashion content is possibly something I'd like to do! My fans could definitely expect vlog content at Vidcon near the end of the year.

Q. Is there anyone else in the Minecraft community who you are close to and frequently connect with?

Hannah: I've made some of my best friends in the Minecraft community, specifically the Hypixel Bedwars community.

Some of those creators include Astelic, Wallibear, and Purpled, who all make Minecraft Bedwars content themselves.

Q. In your opinion, what do you think are the reasons behind Minecraft's global popularity and the fact that it remains as relevant as ever, despite an abundance of games in the market.

Hannah: I think Minecraft is a game that comes in waves when it comes to content creation. Sometimes Minecraft will die down on YouTube and Twitch, but it always comes back. I think in the previous year, Dream popularized Minecraft again with his "Minecraft Manhunt" videos and by creating the Dream SMP.

Minecraft is such a simple game that a person at any age can enjoy. I think its simplicity, combined with the unlimited amount of possibilities when it comes to minigames, servers, and modding, makes it the most popular game in the world.

Q. Who are some of your favourite streamers and creators across YouTube and Twitch, and whom you consider as your inspiration ?

Hannah: Some of my favorite streamers and creators are definitely KarlJacobs, TapL, and xNestorio. They all inspire me in different ways and create videos and streams that really set the standard of Minecraft content today, and I am thankful to call them my friends.

