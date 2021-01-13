Best 5 hunger games servers for Minecraft in 2021

The popular survival-based Minecraft mini-game, dubbed "Minecraft hunger games," draws heavily from the bestselling novels.

The core idea of hunger games servers typically revolves around some battle royale-style game mode. The goal is to be the last man standing within a free-for-all PvP-enabled map, sprinkled with powerful and helpful resources throughout.

The best Minecraft hunger games servers often put their own spin on the standard game mode. They utilize custom-made server plugins to add unique features that can spice up default gameplay through fresh mechanics, concepts, maps, and items.

This list explores some absolute best Minecraft hunger games servers to play. All servers listed here have an active community, unique features and are consistently updated and popular in 2021.

Most enjoyable Minecraft hunger games servers this year

#5 - MC Prison IP: mc.prisonfun.com

MC Prison is a popular prison server that offers regular hunger games events

MC prison is not a dedicated Minecraft hunger games server. However, it is worth serious consideration as an honorable mention due to fantastic and frequent hunger games running on the server.

MC prison is an excellent server for those not looking for a boring, run of the mill dedicated hunger games server which features no real consequences to winning or losing. In MC prison, because hunger games are run as special events, they carry much more weight results-wise, with awarded prizes that mean something and are thus useful within the primary prison game mode.

This is the only non-dedicated hunger games server on this list, but the main prison game mode exhibits top quality and will suit those looking for some hunger games fun mixed in with a longer-term and lasting game mode. Not to mention the server has been joined by some serious names, including even PewDiePie himself.

#4 - The Hive IP: hivemc.com

HiveMC is a popular minigames Minecraft server which offers hunger games

The Hive is currently one of the top Minecraft server networks in terms of raw popularity and player count. It boasts thousands of concurrent players, which is an obvious testament to its quality.

The Hive's hunger games mode is nicknamed "survival games," which is simply an interchangeable name for the hunger games game mode used by some players and servers.

Almost 6 million unique players have played on the hunger games server offered by the Hive network at some point.

The game mode's success is likely due to the implementation of several exclusive and custom features such as loot drops, cache cows, and even a custom hunger system, which adds a unique spin upon how the classic game is played.

#3 - Mineplex IP: mineplex.com

Mineplex is another hugely popular monolith of a Minecraft mini-games server that offers the hunger games game mode. The Mineplex name is a household name among Minecrafters, and the server has thousands of players at any given time on the network, making finding matches extremely easy.

Hunger games on Mineplex specifically has the unique spin of offering kits that players enter the game with. These kits are unlocked with Mineplex's universal 'gems' currency; gems are earned by playing games on the network.

The end result of these purchasable kits is such that some players will simply start with a massive advantage over others. This will appeal to some players but is not an attraction for everyone, namely newer players who may be new to the Mineplex network and unable to afford suitable kits due to a lack of gems.

#2 - MC Central IP: mc-central.com

MC Central is a Minecraft server network that has somewhat recently added the Minecraft hunger games game mode. However, the server network has been around for several years and is currently one of the most popular places among avid fans of Minecraft PvP.

The server offers many custom hunger games maps and its own custom enchant system within the game. However, the biggest draw to MC Central for many players is that teams are allowed in the game mode.

This feature offers an entirely new twist to the typical hunger games experience as players can now work with each other to win, instead of there only being one last man standing as the winner as previously and most typically seen.

Overall, this makes MC Central a much less friendly place for solo players as it's tough to hold up against large teams.

#1 - Hypixel IP: hypixel.net

Hypixel is currently the biggest Minecraft server in existence by a margin, several times larger than any of its runners-up. The server offers its own unique spin on the classic hunger games game mode, nicknamed "blitz survival games."

Blitz survival games remain true to many of the core elements which have made the classic hunger games game mode so popular with players over the years. However, blitz survival games also set out to evolve and refine many less adored and tedious aspects seen throughout the classic game mode.

One innovation in which Hypixel has added to the standard hunger games game mode is implementing a unique item called a "blitz star." This item spawns randomly in a chest at some point in the game, and the player who finds the blitz star unlocks access to special "blitz attacks."

This gameplay mechanic has since become famous for leading to incredibly unique, thrilling, and epic end-game battles among players.

