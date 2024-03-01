3 Best Minecraft Noob Only Servers

Finding a server that exclusively meets your needs can be a game-changer, especially for new players who are just beginning their journey through the expansive and imaginative sandbox game of Minecraft. Noob-only servers offer a friendly setting where new players can get to know the game, make friends, and explore at their own leisure.

The three best Noob Only Minecraft servers will be discussed in this post. These servers make sure that new players have a positive experience in the Minecraft universe by offering not only a friendly community but also useful materials and lessons.

Minecraft servers that are for noobs only

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a must-join server (Image via Mojang)

For those new to Minecraft, PurplePrison is a well-liked noob-only server that provides an immersive Minecraft jail setting. Players can participate in thrilling gameplay mechanics and learn the fundamentals of survival in a secure and welcoming environment on the server.

PurplePrison gives players the ability to advance through several prison ranks by mining, gathering resources, crafting, and selling goods. This increases their sense of accomplishment and motivation.

The friendly community and committed personnel ensure that new players feel encouraged and supported, resulting in a pleasant and inclusive environment. In addition, PurplePrison offers a variety of mini-games and activities that let users unwind, mingle, and explore outside of the jail environment. Among all the Minecraft servers for beginners, PurplePrison is a great option because of its enjoyable gameplay and welcoming atmosphere.

PurplePrison also offers a ton of custom features, such as gang fights, a black market, and a well-balanced economy. Players love attempting to become the richest on the server, whether that be in PvP or by becoming a shop owner.

2) Noobscraft

IP Address: noobstown.com

The goal of the Noobscraft server is to assist new players in learning the fundamentals of the game and interacting with the community. The server offers several useful tools, such as interactive quests, guided tutorials, and a welcoming community forum where users can post queries and look for advice.

Noobscraft aims to foster an encouraging and instructive atmosphere by providing dedicated building zones where users can hone their construction abilities without worrying about receiving negative feedback. The Minecraft SMP-style server has been around for quite a while and is still actively being updated.

In addition, the server promotes cooperation and teamwork among members, helping novice gamers form a sense of community. Noobscraft is a great platform for those who are new to the game since it focuses on mentoring and learning. It helps new players establish a strong foundation and connect with others who are just getting started in the game.

3) Noob-Friendly

IP Address: noob-friendly.com

Noob-Friendly is a very welcoming server (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, Noob Friendly is a friendly, noob-only server that places a high value on providing a welcoming environment for new players. Noob Friendly has a community that is friendly and active. Ther main goal is to give new gamers a secure environment in which to explore, learn, and work together.

The server accommodates varied playstyles and tastes with several gameplay modes, such as survival and minigames. Noob Friendly also has a friendly staff that is constantly available to answer questions and offer advice, making new users feel supported as they make their way through the Minecraft environment.

The server promotes fair play and forbids griefing or other negative behavior, fostering an environment that is welcoming and positive for all. If you're looking for a supportive environment to learn Minecraft, Noob Friendly is a great option.