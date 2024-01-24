Minecraft PvP can be one of the most challenging and rewarding facets of the entire game, and it's no shock that countless players log in daily and join PvP servers to take down their opponents and climb the rankings. Other players opt for open-world PvP in a Survival Mode setting, defending their bases from intruders and occasionally raiding enemy settlements.

No matter what kind of PvP environment Minecraft players are searching for, there's a great server to accommodate them. Some have more rules than others, but if players hope to lock weapons against their counterparts, there are several servers that are currently thriving and willing to take them in to join the action.

10 of the best Minecraft servers worth checking out for PvP

1) Minecadia (Play.minecadia.com)

Minecadia offers multiple PvP modes for Minecraft and seasonal challenges (Image via Minecadia)

If Minecraft fans love PvP content that unveils new maps and updates regularly, Minecadia might be worth a look. The server offers popular PvP archetypes like Lifesteal, KitPvP, and Factions, with distinctive maps and ranking systems. Even better, these PvP modes regularly receive new, incredibly detailed battle maps to explore and conquer.

Minecadia's population count typically hovers around 1,000 regular players daily, so they should have no trouble finding opponents on their quest for PvP dominance.

2) Complex Gaming (Mslc.mc-complex.com)

Complex Gaming accommodates thousands of Minecraft players daily (Image via Complex Gaming)

Although it's taken its knocks as a pay-to-win server for other game modes, Minecraft players continue to flock to Complex Gaming's mega server for its various PvP modes. Its Factions PvP is particularly popular, and each server within the hub network (modded or vanilla) except for Pixelmon does a great job of bringing plenty of PvP action.

Complex Gaming remains a very popular server as well, so there won't be any player shortage in the future, as it has continued to go on strong for years.

3) Jartex Network (Play.Jartexnetwork.com)

Jartex Network's Immortal Factions PvP has persisted for years (Image via Jartex Network)

Sporting over 50,000 monthly Minecraft user logins, Jartex Network offers a shifting landscape of PvP thanks to its popular Immortal Factions PvP. However, if the team-based approach isn't a player's preference for player-vs-player battles, they can also try out Jartex's KitPvP and Lifesteal game modes for a change-up.

Thanks to regular seasonal resets, no one player will stay at the top for long, and the locales and meta are always shifting in each subsequent season of PvP.

4) PvP Legacy (Play.pvplegacy.net)

PvP Legacy's regular updates keep Minecraft PvPers engaged (Image via PvP Legacy)

PvP Legacy primarily centers on KitPvP for Minecraft fans to enjoy, but the developers have done an admirable job of doing so. In addition to regular updates and a heavy focus on keeping the competitive balance intact, PvP Legacy has its own PvP kit viewer where players can share their builds with others to help climb the ranks together.

Additionally, to help players practice their PvP skills, this server offers the ability to add custom modifiers and hand-pick maps. Fans can create the perfect environment for their player-vs-player training and watch as their abilities increase before their eyes.

5) Pika Network (Play.pika-network.net)

Pika Network comes with a wide collection of Minecraft PvP game modes (Image via Pika Network)

A cracked Minecraft server that allows players to join on both official and unofficial clients regardless of whether or not they have a Microsoft/Mojang account, Pika Network offers seven PvP modes, including KitPvP, BedWars, SkyWars, as well as Factions and Lifesteal (both of which have OP variations with powered-up gear and enchantments to make things even more intense).

Thanks in part to its status as a cracked server, Pika Network sports well over 1,000 daily users online at a given time. The PvP game modes are also reset regularly to let fighters battle on a clean slate.

6) FireMC (Play.firemc.fun)

FireMC has a smaller Minecraft player count but a solid Lifesteal game mode (Image via FireMC)

Located in India for Minecraft players situated in the Asia-Pacific region, FireMC centers on bringing a comprehensive and intense Lifesteal PvP experience to fans. The developers have also stated they intend to bring additional game modes in the future, but Lifesteal fans should be able to find a home at FireMC if they're willing to give it a join sometime.

This server admittedly doesn't have the large player count of some of its counterparts, but this could benefit some fans who prefer a more tight-knit PvP community to compete and enjoy the game with.

7) NationsGlory (Nationsglory.com:25565)

NationsGlory takes Minecraft PvP across the globe (Image via NationsGlory)

Although NationsGlory isn't your typical Minecraft PvP server, it brings an intriguing approach to player-vs-player combat. Here, players join nations on a map based on Earth, and these countries can often wage war against each other in large-scale PvP battles using guns, vehicles, and explosives. There's also a wilderness where players can be killed without potentially triggering war.

With tons of mods to implement modern weaponry and war machines, NationsGlory is a grand-scale PvP project. The server even allows nations to battle each other in the reaches of space, which players won't see too often across PvP servers.

8) BedWars Practice Club (Bedwarspractice.club)

BedWars Practice Club is perfect for fans who want to kick back and train (Image via KaZPro/YouTube)

As fun as Minecraft PvP can be at times, it also takes plenty of time to learn the nuances of each game mode. This can be seen with BedWars, which requires some solid bridging and movement skills. Fortunately, BedWars Practice Club is a server that lets players practice their BedWars skills in a relaxed environment where they don't have to sweat enemy players converging on them.

While this server isn't necessarily a PvP server in the most direct sense, it's a great place for players new to player-vs-player combat and BedWars, in particular, to grasp the game mode before they're dropped feet-first into an actual PvP server.

9) Hypixel (Mc.hypixel.net)

Thousands of fans converge on Hypixel every day (Image via Aparting/Hypixel Forums)

When it comes to pure Minecraft enjoyment in just about any facet, it's hard not to include Hypixel as the server to join. While it's known for its incredible Skyblock gameplay and hosting over a dozen minigames, Hypixel maintains a thriving PvP community across multiple game modes. Fans can compete in BedWars, SkyWars, Arena Brawl, Ultra Hardcore (UHC), Survival Games, and much more.

Arguably the most popular Minecraft server in existence, if there's PvP action to be had, it can be found on Hypixel's massive mega server with thousands of players of various ranks to join in on the action.

10) 2Builders2Tools (2b2t.org)

2b2t's PvP is some of the most brutal that can be found (Image via FitMC/YouTube)

Although 2Builders2Tools (AKA 2b2t) is an Anarchy server, it gets a spot on this list for the outright unforgiving and brutal nature of its PvP. In 2b2t, just about anything short of real-world harassment is fair game, and the server's player base is notorious among the greater community. Just escaping the spawn point of this server is a monumental task.

There's no real way to sugarcoat it; 2b2t shouldn't be a player's first choice for PvP. However, if fans want a truly grueling experience when it comes to player-vs-player combat, 2b2t has remained operational for years and will continue to do so. Players joining this server shouldn't expect friendly competition, as the combat is brutal, and the dedicated fanbase is far from forgiving.