Which Minecraft version is best for PvP?

Minecraft's combat, and by extension its PvE and PvP gameplay, has changed quite a bit over the years. However, not every alteration made to the combat system was well-received, leading PvP communities, in particular, to revert to older versions of the game and return to what is considered the glory days of player-vs-player combat. However, which version is the best for PvP at the end of the day?

In most circumstances, the discussion comes down to a split between Minecraft 1.7 and 1.8. Disagreements abound between these two iterations of the game, but the majority of PvP servers and players tend to focus more heavily on update 1.8 and version 1.8.9.

Based on the majority of player opinions and server version choices, it's hard not to concur that Minecraft 1.8.9 brings along the definitive PvP experience for many members of the community.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Why is Minecraft 1.8.9 considered the best PvP version available?

By and large, Minecraft PvP fans weren't happy when the 1.9 Combat Update was released. This is due to cooldowns being added to melee attacks, which removed a player's clicking skill from being a factor in PvP battles. Although many fans still prefer the 1.7 update due to hitbox and range differences, a large contingent of the game's PvP community has settled on versions 1.8.8 and 1.8.9.

This is due to a myriad of factors. 1.7 is hailed for its improved hit registration with weapons, but 1.8.8-9 have been hailed as the gold standard due to reduced input delays. This allows players to reset their sprint animations quickly and experience fewer issues with their click speed inputs, among other things.

While many Minecraft PvPers don't have an issue with 1.7, they acknowledge that the input delay is an issue in many cases. Moreover, 1.8.9 is a more recent update and has fixed certain bugs that were exploited in 1.7. As an example, update 1.8 addressed the sprint glitch that locked players' trajectory as well as arrows causing hunger damage to an armored target.

Sure, 1.8.9 isn't perfect. There are some problems when it comes to attack range and a player's ping, leading to a Minecraft fan with a substandard connection dealing damage outside of their melee range. However, no version of the game is without its bugs, even in PvP combat.

For the most part, what appeals the most to PvPers in 1.8.9 is its emphasis on movement, clicking speed, and learning important tricks like sprint resets, block-hitting, and landing well-placed fishing rod shots to pull opponents in for an attack. The combat is frantic, and a player's clicking speed and positioning can be the difference between victory and failure.

Due to the high amount of manual dexterity inherent in PvP combat bereft of cooldowns, Minecraft fans have continuously come back to version 1.8.9. After the 1.9 Combat Update was released, click speed in Java Edition became an afterthought, and less emphasis was placed on strafing and movement.

Put plainly, PvPers can't go wrong with using versions 1.7 or 1.8.9 for their player-vs-player needs. It mostly comes down to a matter of preference.

However, the majority of servers currently operate on version 1.8.9, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. Mojang hasn't exactly planned to revert its many combat changes since version 1.9.