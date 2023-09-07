Minecraft players enjoy the game in countless ways, including clashing with other fans in player-vs-player combat. PvP is a test of skill, split-second thinking, and tactics, and that's part of the reason it remains popular within the sandbox game in 2023. However, there are plenty of mods that can deeply enrich the PvP experience in both LAN multiplayer and on an entire server.

From introducing weapons to improving Minecraft's base battle mechanics and everything in between, the modding community has many benefits to offer. The collection is virtually limitless, and each mod enriches the combat experience and can be a ton of fun.

If Minecraft fans are searching for some PvP-friendly mods for their LAN battles or servers, there are a few notable examples that come to mind immediately.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft mods that are fantastic for PvP in 2023

1) Better Combat

Better Combat takes its battle inspiration from the combat system of Minecraft Dungeons (Image via AsianHalfSquat/YouTube)

If Minecraft players are looking for a revamp of the game's combat system to make it more rapid and intense, Better Combat may be the perfect mod for them. This modification introduces proper dual-wielding of weapons, attack combos, fluid striking animations, and the ability to strike through grass.

Furthermore, Better Combat introduces the ability to rapidly auto-attack by holding down the attack button, complete with a configurable cooldown for PvP if needed. The combat mechanics are even compatible with weapons added from other mods.

2) Axes are Weapons

Axes are Weapons removes the penalties for using axes in Minecraft combat (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, durability is treated differently for the axe when it is used as a mining tool instead of a weapon. Typically, axes lose two durability points instead of one when striking things like mobs or other players. This can lead to them being neglected in PvP over swords due to the fact that they lose durability at an expedited rate.

Axes are Weapons is a very simple mod that changes the durability lost upon an axe attack to one point, the same as swords. This should help players feel better about using an axe in PvP going forward.

3) Combat Roll

Combat Roll adds a little extra mobility to Minecraft PvP (Image via KeyDevy/YouTube)

Aside from PvP tactics like strafing, jumping, and sprinting, Minecraft players don't have a ton of mobility options in combat. Combat Roll is a simple mod that allows fans to roll in the four Cardinal Directions, adding a layer to battle. It's even possible to roll under blocks to get cover from attacks.

Combat Roll also comes with an Exhaust Gauge and a post-roll cooldown, both of which can be customized by the world/server admin. This should be helpful for avoiding any roll spamming in PvP.

4) Custom Crosshair Mod

Minecraft PvPers can customize their crosshairs with this in-depth mod (Image via Refraction/YouTube)

Minecraft's regular crosshair does the job in most situations, but some fans would prefer a bit of customization for their in-game crosshair. This is especially true since the majority of PvP players utilize the first-person camera during combat. Enter the Custom Crosshair Mod, which provides a plethora of customizations for the crosshair.

With this mod, fans can alter the size, color, shape, and opacity of their crosshair within a single menu. Setup only takes a few moments, and players can then get back to battling with a crosshair that should assist their aim beyond what the standard crosshair can accomplish.

5) Happiness (is a) Warm Gun

This Minecraft mod adds a huge collection of realistic and fictional firearms (Image via Udisen/YouTube)

Although Minecraft's updated EULA has taken a firm stance against the use of certain weapons online, including firearms, that doesn't mean fans can't use them in PvP for LAN worlds. If that sounds like something players would be interested in, Happiness (is a) Warm Gun may just be the mod for them.

In addition to adding custom weapons ranging from rifles, pistols, automatics, and even explosives and launchers, this mod also introduces popular fictional weapons. For example, fans can equip the Golden Gun from the James Bond universe and destroy targets with a single shot.

6) Projectile Damage Attribute

Projectile Damage Attribute makes ranged weapons more useful in Minecraft PvP (Image via ZsoltMolnarrr/Modrinth)

Minecraft PvPers have gotten used to the standard damage values of bows and crossbows as well as the ammunition they can use. But what if those values were changed to create a little more variation? Projectile Damage Attribute is a mod that does exactly that by adding a new EntityAttribute value with the tag projectile_damage:generic.

In layman's terms, this allows the mod's users to alter the base damage of any projectile fired by a bow or crossbow. If nothing else, it should make ranged PvP combat a bit more entertaining and allow fans to use more ammunition types in their kits.

7) Medieval Weapons

Medieval Weapons ass plenty of melee and ranged battle implements from the medieval era (Image via Globox1997/Modrinth)

Minecraft has a few weapons of note in the vanilla version, but PvPers sometimes just need more variety when they head off into combat. Since this is the case, why not add weapons courtesy of the Medieval Weapons modpack? With this modification installed, players can battle using double-handed axes, lances, rapiers, healing staves, and more.

This mod is a spin-off of the Songs of War fan animation series, and the weapons handle just as beautifully as they do in SoW. These weapons also fit nicely with many other medieval Minecraft mods, which could result in players creating a spectacular PvP server set in the Middle Ages.

8) BackSlot

BackSlot expands players' inventory slots to allow for the quick changing of weapons (Image via Globox1997/Modrinth)

PvPers can never have enough weapons in their arsenal when battling, but they can only equip one weapon at a time by switching between hotbar slots. Since Mojang hasn't added any additional slots, the BackSlot mod is here to assist. This mod adds two slots to a player's inventory, allowing them to place weapons on their back.

Even better, by using the G keybind or the Shift + G shortcut, players can immediately swap their weapons on their back with those on their hotbar. This could be pretty useful in PvP to switch between different weapons, even if the hotbar is being used for other weapons, items, and blocks.

9) Universal Enchants

Universal Enchants removes many of the limitations on enchantments seen in vanilla Minecraft (Image via Fuzs/Modrinth)

Few things are more satisfying in PvP than dominating an opponent with a well-enchanted weapon. There's also the prospect of creating an immensely protective set of enchanted armor to consider. Whatever the case, the vanilla game imposes certain restrictions on which enchantments can be applied to which pieces of gear.

Universal Enchants is a mod that removes the limits on enchantments, allowing players to apply the likes of Sweeping Edge to tridents or Impaling to swords. This vastly expands the potential weapon customizations that fans can utilize in PvP.

10) Lifesteal

The Lifesteal Mod allows players to gain defeated players' health in PvP (Image via SoulStriker/YouTube)

Taking a page from the popular Lifesteal SMP server, the Lifesteal mod can make PvP combat incredibly challenging. This is due to the fact that the mod adds the ability for fans to collect the hearts of enemies they've slain in PvP, bolstering their strength and becoming tougher to take down.

Lifesteal also adds healing and revival crystals, new in-game structures, and even Heart Ore that can help players increase their health total when taking down opponents in PvP isn't immediately possible.