7 best weapon and gun mods for Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft has many weapons with different qualities, depending on the materials they're made with. However, players sometimes just want a little more variety, and others wouldn't mind taking out targets at long range with some more serious firepower. Fortunately, the game's modding community always provides, and there are plenty of weapon mods worth using.

Regardless of whether players want to take down opponents in close range with new melee weapons or prefer to gun down hostile mobs yards away, there are mods to meet those desires. However, with so many mods available for, it can be tricky to pick ones that satisfy.

Fortunately, some of the best weapon mods available in Minecraft are also the most capable of scratching a player's itch for combat.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Epic Fight and 6 other weapon Minecraft mods that improve the in-game collection

1) Spartan Weaponry

Swords and axes work fine in Minecraft, but the selection of weapons could certainly be better. Spartan Weaponry is a mod that introduces dozens of weapon types to the game, complete with unique traits that alter their effectiveness in certain battle situations.

Swing around a greatsword and cleave foes to pieces, crush them with a warhammer and a fist-fit pair of cestus, or fell enemies from range with boomerangs, javelins, and tomahawks.

This mod may not provide more modern weaponry, but for some Minecraft battle aficionados, ancient weapons serve their purpose just fine.

2) MrCrayFish's Guns Mod

On the subject of modern weaponry, Mojang isn't likely to add guns to Minecraft in the future, but MrCrayFish has picked up the slack.

MrCrayFish's Gun Mod adds nine unique firearm types to the game including rifles, machine pistols, grenade launchers, and bazookas. Each weapon type has a collection of attachments that can be added to it for improved combat effectiveness. MrCrayFish even introduced new enchantments to improve the capabilities of these modern weapons even further.

Additionally, this weapon mod introduces the ability to headshot any vanilla mob in the game to rack up quick kills if players have the aim to pull them off.

3) Epic Knights

The age of medieval warfare is well-documented for the implements created to further the effectiveness of soldiers in battle. If Minecraft fans are on the hunt for a weapon mod with some old-school medieval flair, Epic Knights is a spectacular choice.

This modification adds 15 new sets of medieval armor, eight shields, and 26 weapon types to the game, each with unique qualities, depending on what material they're made of.

Players and weapon-wielding hostile mobs alike can brandish the likes of greatswords, halberds, lances, morningstars, flails, and much more to deadly effectiveness.

4) Blood and Madness

FromSoftware's action/RPG title Bloodborne sees players taking on the role of a hunter in the city of Yharnam, using savagely-built "trick weapons" that can change form as needed to dispatch the many beasts that plague the city streets.

Blood and Madness brings the weapons, items, and foes of Bloodborne into Minecraft. Using the Hunter's Workshop, players can create trick weapons of their own like the Saw Cleaver, Threaded Cane, Kirkhammer, and more to defeat the scourge of beats that now threaten the game world.

In addition to trick weapons, Blood and Madness also brings the firearms of Bloodborne to Minecraft. Players can fire Quicksilver Bullets at enemy targets and disrupt their patterns using guns like Hunter's Pistol and Blunderbuss as well as the Handheld Cannon. Hunters can even set their foes ablaze with the Flame Sprayer.

5) Apex Guns

Battle royale first-person shooter Apex Legends has skyrocketed to the top charts in its genre, thanks to the great gunplay and diverse selection of weapons.

As the name implies, Apex Guns adds a few of the most beloved guns in Apex Legends to Minecraft. Players can mow down opponents using weapons including the R-301 Carbine, the M-600 Spitfire, the Kraber Sniper Rifle, and more.

Keep in mind, however, that this mod will require players to install MrCrayFish's Guns Mod first to avoid any issues.

6) Epic Fight

Minecraft's combat, at least in most circumstances outside of a PvP arena, isn't all that complex. However, the Epic Fight mod changes this in a huge way.

In addition to adding plenty of new weapons to the game like greatswords, katanas, daggers, spears, and Tachi, Epic Fight also overhauls the combat of the game to be much more methodical and strategic. Weapons now have dedicated animations with their own startups and cooldowns (instead of players just swinging them), meaning that missing an attack could spell trouble for reckless players.

However, players won't be the only ones who have to obey the new combat rules, as hostile mobs now have their very own attack patterns and tricks up their sleeves.

7) MC Dungeons Weapons

Dungeon-crawling action/RPG spin-off Minecraft Dungeons introduced tons of magical weapons, armor, and accessories that could enhance heroes' abilities as they ventured into danger.

MC Dungeons Weapons is a mod that brings many of the iconic implements in the spin-off to the original game. Over 150 new weapon options are available for players to smite their foes with ranging from massive swords, scythes, bows, hammers, crossbows, spears, whips, and more.

Even better, these weapons all have abilities, much like they would in Dungeons, allowing players to possess some truly devastating arms in the popular sandbox game.

