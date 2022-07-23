5 most powerful weapons in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft features lots of combat. There are servers such as Hypixel that feature large PvP communities and hostile mobs such as zombies, skeletons, and creepers that players will need to stave off during the game’s frequent nighttime periods.

This means they need to know the best weapons at their disposal so that they can adequately protect themselves from the threats posed by other users as well as the world around them.

Five most potent weapons in Minecraft 1.19

5) Bow

A gamer using a bow to attack a creeper (Image via Minecraft)

Bows are the original Minecraft ranged weapon. They fire arrows one at a time, ranging from a short-range shot with as short as a tenth of a second of drawback to full-charged shots that require players to draw the arrow back for one second.

These shots deal half a heart of damage when not charged, 2.5 hearts of damage when partially charged, and three hearts of damage when fully charged.

Through tipped arrows, users can also apply potion effects from a range, which can be incredibly useful in the right circumstances.

4) Crossbow

A gamer with a hotbar filled with loaded crossbows (Image via Minecraft)

Crossbows have some distinct advantages over their traditionally drawn bowstring brethren. The biggest is that crossbows can be loaded ahead of time, meaning players can quickly equip the crossbow and fire a shot off.

The second advantage of crossbows is that their minimum damage is three hearts, six times the minimum damage of the bow, with increased range. Their max damage is higher than bows at 5.5 hearts of damage.

Crossbows can also shoot tipped arrows and firework rockets, which deal a minimum of 5.5 hearts of damage and a maximum of nine hearts of damage, making them a deadlier ranged option than bows.

3) Axe

The axe is a more powerful weapon than the traditional sword, at least in raw damage numbers from a single hit on the Java Edition of the game. For example, Netherite axes in Java Edition deal five hearts of damage, whereas Netherite swords deal only four hearts of damage.

Bedrock is an interesting case. Since it did not get the combat updates that Java did, axes do not deal more damage than swords.

Instead, their combat advantage comes from additional durability damage on the target’s armor and shields. This reflects the ability of real-world axes to penetrate armor.

2) Trident

Tridents are quite a unique weapon in Minecraft. These rare items can be dropped from naturally spawning drowned and are melee and ranged.

The melee attack of trident deals four and a half hearts of damage, while its ranged attack deals a flat four damage. Tridents also have some of the best enchantments that can be put on any item in the game.

The channeling enchantment can call down lightning at a specific point during a thunderstorm. The riptide enchantment allows users to fling themselves out of the water or have an unlimited flight in the rain.

1) Sword

A statue of a diamond sword (Image via Minecraft)

Swords are the most iconic weapon in the game by far. They deal decent damage and are able to attack quite quickly on Java Edition and can attack as fast as gamers can click on Bedrock Edition.

Due to the attack speed that swords have over axes in both versions of the game, they are still the best weapon available. Their DPS potential is higher than axes.

Swords also have enchantments that axes do not, such as looting, flaming, and knockback, all very nice enchantments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

