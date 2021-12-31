How to make and use firework rockets in Minecraft

Firework rockets in Minecraft are a special item which players can use in various ways, from celebratory decoration to a tool for them to fly within the game. Minecraft is filled with various sorts of items, each of them serving a purpose, and firework rockets are no different.

For years, players have found different ways to use firework rockets in Minecraft. Although firework rockets are not the most essential thing for the survival sandbox game, they are definitely quite interesting items to have and use. As firework rockets can't be found anywhere in the game's world, players will have to make them on their own.

Firework rockets in Minecraft: How to make and use them

How to make Firework rockets in Minecraft

As firework rockets can't be naturally found in the world of Minecraft, players will have to craft them. To craft a simple firework rocket, players will just need paper and gunpowder. Gunpowder can generally be obtained by killing Creepers while paper can be crafted from sugarcane crops.

Players can increase the duration of the firework rocket by adding more gunpowder while crafting them. The firework rocket made from only gunpowder and paper is the most basic version.

Firework rocket with a yellow firework star (Image via Minecraft)

If players want more extensive firework rockets, they can add different types of firework stars to them. Firework stars are items that can be made with gunpowder and color dye. To make different types of firework stars, players must add the following items while crafting them:

Fire Charge - Bigger and louder explosion

Golden Nugget - Star-shaped explosion

A Head of any mob - Explosion with the shape of any head

Feather - Burst explosion

Glowstone dust - For twinkle effect

Diamonds - For trail effect

Firework rocket with a Creeper-head firework star (Image via Minecraft)

Uses of Firework Rockets

Launching Fireworks

Although players generally don't launch their firework rockets into the air for celebration, it is primarily intended for that purpose. With various types of firework stars having different effects on them, players can craft a variety of firework rockets.

For flying with Elytra

Flying with the help of Elytra and firework rockets (Image via Minecraft)

Fireworks rockets are mostly used to fly with Elytra. After players finish Minecraft and get the elytra, they try to extend their flight by shooting rockets, essentially giving themselves a boost.

In combat

Firework rockets can be used to attack mobs and other players as well. Players can even attach firework rockets to their crossbows and shoot them to deal damage. With certain enchantments on the crossbow, firework rockets can be quite powerful.

