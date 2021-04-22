How to use fireworks with elytras in Minecraft

Elytras are Minecraft items that allow players to fly around the map and cover larger distances at a faster pace than normal. Players can equip themselves with elytras by putting them in the chest plate slot in their inventory.

Elytras are not easily found in Minecraft. Players can only find elytras in the end cities of the game. This is where the ender dragon will spawn, and players will have to find the stronghold and activate the end portal to access it.

Elytras will be found hanging on the wall of the ships in the end cities. They will most likely be guarded by shulkers. Shulkers are lethal mobs in Minecraft that will attack the player.

Once the player has an elytra, they will need to put fuel in it in order for it to fly long distances. Players will have to remove the chest plate if they have one equipped in their armor slot. Unlike chest plates, elytras will not provide the player with protection.

Players should be careful when flying with elytras as they are prone to falling. Players are advised to leave all important items inside of a chest and practice with the elytra before using it to fly far distances.

How to use elytra fuel in Minecraft

What to use as fuel

Players can craft fireworks by finding the required materials around the Minecraft world (Image via Minecraft)

Elytras use fireworks as fuel in Minecraft. However, players will need a lot of fireworks in order for them to travel long distances with the elytra.

Players can craft fireworks by finding the required materials around the Minecraft world.

A firework rocket is crafted using gunpowder and one piece of paper. Gunpowder can be found in chests around the Minecraft world or by slaying creepers. Players can find paper in many chests in the game.

How to use the firework rocket

A firework rocket is crafted using gunpowder and one piece of paper (Image via Game Skinny)

Players can use a firework rocket to fuel the elytra. They should make sure that the fireworks are placed in their inventory and the elytra is equipped in the chest plate slot in the armor category.

Players should also ensure that they have added the fireworks to their hot bar. Once the player takes off, the elytra will start using the rockets that are in the player's inventory.

Players must have a large number of fireworks before going into the sky and flying long distances. Since elytras are fueled by fireworks, they can slowly fall out of the sky if the player runs out.

Players can see how many fireworks they have left by looking at the number inside the inventory.

