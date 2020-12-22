Gunpowder in Minecraft is used to form items that create various sorts of explosions. However, there are a few different ways to acquire this material.

Minecraft is home to a handful of ways for players to create fun and possibly dangerous explosions. These items include fire charges, firework rockets, and, of course, the infamous TNT.

The common denominator for all of these creations is that they require gunpowder in order to be made. Luckily for players, gunpowder can be acquired in a number of different ways. Methods for obtaining this material include killing specific hostile mobs, trading, and searching for certain naturally-generated chests.

This article will be breaking down the best ways for Minecraft players to get their hands on gunpowder.

Best ways to get gunpowder in Minecraft

The most consistent way for Minecraft players to get their hands on gunpowder is by killing specific hostile mobs. The mobs of interest for players to look out for are Creepers, Ghasts, and Witches.

Creepers have the opportunity to drop 0-2 pieces of gunpowder when they die. Ghasts can also drop 0-2 gunpowder while witches can drop 0-6 gunpowder. In order for players to maximize the amount of gunpowder that they can gather, a sword with a looting enchant is recommended.

Advertisement

Looting will increase the amount of gunpowder that can drop from ghasts and creepers by one per level of the enchantment. Using this method, Minecraft players can earn a maximum of five gunpowder per creeper and ghast.

The looting enchant's impact on killing witches is far higher though, as it increases the number of gunpowder that can drop by three per level of the the enchantment. This means that lucky players can get up to a whopping 15 gunpowder per witch kill. That's a lot of gunpowder.

Players can find creepers at night in the Overworld or creeping in the dark depths of dungeons and caves. Witches can be found in their huts and ghasts can be found floating about in the Nether.

Rather than hunting down these hostile mobs, players can create their very own automatic farm. This will make gathering gunpowder a breeze and a much faster and passive process. A full article highlighting some of the top automatic farms that Minecraft players can make can be found here.

Advertisement

Additional methods of acquiring gunpowder in Minecraft

Players can also get their hands on gunpowder through a couple of other methods. Wandering traders have a 1/6 chance to sell gunpowder for a single emerald.

However, players will need to track down a wandering trader first and even if they find one quickly there is a fairly low chance that gunpowder will even be an option for sale. Killing hostile mobs will be a much more reliable and cheaper way to obtain large amounts of gunpowder.

Minecraft players also have a chance to find gunpowder from chests in dungeons, desert temples, shipwrecks, and woodland mansions. Again though, this will all be about luck. Players need to first find these structures and then hope that gunpowder is in one of those chests.

All in all, killing the right hostile mobs or developing an automatic hostile mob farm is the best way for Minecraft players to acquire gunpowder.