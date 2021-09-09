How to create colored fireworks in Minecraft

With a little paper and gunpowder, Minecraft players can create firework rockets that provide decorative explosions and add flair to any festivity.

With items known as firework stars, Minecraft players can change the color of a firework rocket's explosion. This allows for some impressive fireworks displays that contain an assortment of colors and effects, and some members of the Minecraft community have put together some truly impressive firework shows as a result.

Minecraft: Creating firework stars

Using firework stars and additional materials can create much more visually appealing firework displays (Image via Mojang)

By using gunpowder and dye, Minecraft players can create firework stars that change the color of a created firework rocket.

Simply by placing one piece of gunpowder on the center-left slot of the crafting grid and placing a dye of any color in the center, players can create a firework star, making it a fairly easy item to create.

Once players have their firework star, they can add it to a firework rocket's crafting recipe (paper + gunpowder) to change the rocket's explosion color.

Players can also add materials such as mob heads, diamonds, feathers, glowstone dust, gold nuggets, and fire charges while creating a firework star to add extra effects.

If a dye is combined with a firework star after it's created, a "fade" effect can be produced that allows the colors to shift. Up to eight dyes can be added to a firework star for this shifting effect.

Types of dyes and how to craft them

When creating dyes, there are tons of options in Minecraft. Below is a list of dyes and what they can be crafted from:

White dye - Created from bone meal and Lilies of the Valley

- Created from bone meal and Lilies of the Valley Light grey dye - Created from combining black and white dye, white and grey dye, or crafting it from Azure Bluet, Oxeye Daisy, or White Tulip flowers.

- Created from combining black and white dye, white and grey dye, or crafting it from Azure Bluet, Oxeye Daisy, or White Tulip flowers. Grey dye - Made from combining black and white dye.

- Made from combining black and white dye. Black dye - Obtained from ink sacs or Wither Roses.

- Obtained from ink sacs or Wither Roses. Red dye - Obtained from Poppies, Red Tulips, Rose Bushes, and Beetroots.

- Obtained from Poppies, Red Tulips, Rose Bushes, and Beetroots. Orange dye - Obtained from combining red and yellow dye or crafting it from Orange Tulip flowers.

- Obtained from combining red and yellow dye or crafting it from Orange Tulip flowers. Yellow dye - Crafted from Dandelions or Sunflowers.

- Crafted from Dandelions or Sunflowers. Lime dye - Created by combining green dye and white dye or by smelting sea pickles in a furnace.

- Created by combining green dye and white dye or by smelting sea pickles in a furnace. Light blue dye - Crafted by combining blue and white dye or using a Blue Orchid.

- Crafted by combining blue and white dye or using a Blue Orchid. Cyan dye - Made by combining blue and green dye.

- Made by combining blue and green dye. Blue dye - Crafted by using Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers.

- Crafted by using Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers. Purple dye - Made by combining red and blue dye.

- Made by combining red and blue dye. Magenta dye - Created via combining: pink + purple dyes, red + blue + white dyes, pink + red + blue dyes, or crafting it with Allium or Lilacs.

- Created via combining: pink + purple dyes, red + blue + white dyes, pink + red + blue dyes, or crafting it with Allium or Lilacs. Pink dye - Created in Minecraft by combining red and white dyes or by using Pink Tulips or Peony flowers.

- Created in Minecraft by combining red and white dyes or by using Pink Tulips or Peony flowers. Brown dye - Crafted from cocoa beans.

- Crafted from cocoa beans. Green dye - Created smelting cactus blocks in a furnace.

Additionally, in Minecraft: Bedrock and Education editions, items such as bone meal, ink sacs, Lapis Lazuli, and cocoa beans can be substituted for the dyes they are typically made from (ie. using Lapis Lazuli in place of blue dye).

