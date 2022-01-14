3 tips to beat anyone in Minecraft PvP

Minecraft PvP is different from the standard co-operative building, and depending on where players find themselves battling, different strategies can come into play.

Although Minecraft's PvP can seem fairly straightforward on many servers, there's more than what might meet the eye. Seasoned PvP pros utilize any and all tactics available to them to get the upper hand, and even after that, they have considerable movement and attacking skills.

By combining dexterity with an understanding of the terrain and using some tried-and-true techniques, players can quickly bring momentum to their side in a PvP battle. However, those same players should keep an eye on their opponent, who may use the same moves against them.

Minecraft: Core techniques to utilize in PvP

3) Circling is highly beneficial

Circling an opponent keeps them from having you in their sights (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft players' first impulse might be to charge the enemy and mash their attack button, positioning can be the difference between staying alive and taking heavy damage.

By circling an opponent instead of attacking them head-on, players can stay out of an opponent's crosshairs and sweeping melee attacks and hit them on their sides or back. This isn't the easiest thing to pull off if opponents are expecting it, so changes in direction or quick charges and turns are sometimes required.

2) Keep enemies off the high ground

A height advantage can be deadly (Image via Mojang)

If a battle is dragging on for a while in Minecraft PvP, resourceful opponents will often attempt to build themselves up high and attack from a distance using ranged weapons. Furthermore, they can jump from their perch if needed and attack in melee. In order to deny opponents this height advantage, players should utilize any ranged weapons available.

Specifically, thrown items like snowballs are a godsend if players have access to them. The impact from snowballs is usually enough to knock an opponent from their elevated position and return the fight to neutral grounds.

1) Aim and Timing is Everything

Regardless of whether players are fighting in melee or at range, aim is absolutely crucial (Image via Mojang)

This is really something that might go without saying, but it's one of the most crucial aspects of Minecraft PvP and requires a ton of practice. Aiming and timing are the bedrock of a solid PvP competitor.

Practicing hitting moving targets with both a melee weapon as well as bows and crossbows will bring sufficient returns for the time invested. Entire servers exist to practice aim and attack timing, and can be a huge aid for a player's growth in PvP. Know your melee ranges and how quickly projectiles travel, and less-skilled opponents can easily be kited without much effort.

