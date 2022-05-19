How much damage does a charged creeper do in Minecraft 1.18 update

Charged creepers, also known as supercharged creepers, are a mob of near myth for veteran Minecraft players. These creepers are much more powerful than their normal counterparts, and can result in the death of players who get caught unawares.

Thankfully, the mob does not spawn naturally at all, and can only be generated in a very specific way, meaning players do not have to worry about them too frequently.

Minecraft: How much damage charged creepers cause and how to make them

How powerful charged creepers are

A regular creeper explosion on the left, compared to a charged creeper explosion on the right (Image via Minecraft)

Charged creepers have the same range and countdown time before their explosion as regular creepers. Their explosion has a power of six, however, making it twice as strong as the explosion of regular creepers. This explosive power also makes charged creepers 50% stronger than TNT, which has an explosive power of four.

In the Java edition of Minecraft, any hostile mob that is killed by a charged creeper’s explosion will drop a mob head, assuming the hostile mob has a head to drop. If multiple mobs are killed by one explosion, one of them is selected at random to drop a mob head.

On Bedrock edition, all mobs that have a heads that can be dropped will do so once killed by a charged creeper.

The charged creeper also deals much more damage than the regular version of the creeper. The regular mob deals 22, 43, and 64 damage, or 11 hearts, 21.5 hearts, and 32 hearts on easy, medium, and hard difficulties respectively.

The charged creeper deals 43.5, 85, and 127.5 damage, or 21.75 hearts, 42.5 hearts, and 64.75 hearts of damage on easy, medium, and hard difficulties respectively.

This is right about double damage on all difficulties, which falls in line with the extra explosive power, which doubles between the variants of creeper.

How to make a charged creeper

Making a charged creeper with a channeling trident (Image via Minecraft)

Charged creepers are created when a normal creeper is struck by lightning. The lightning can be natural, created by using the /summon command, or by use of a trident with the channeling enchantment, or lighting that is attracted to a lightning rod.

Charged creepers can be easily distinguished from the regular version due to one factor: a blue electrical aura that surrounds the charged creeper that is totally absent from the regular version.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan