What does channeling do in Minecraft?

Channeling is an enchantment in Minecraft that can be placed on a trident to summon lightning. The maximum level of enchantment is level 1, but it's justified because the same purpose will be served at a higher level.

This is a fun enchant that makes the player feel secure but not overpowered. This still allows for a sense of safety in the game without feeling invincible.

How is Channeling used?

It is used to summon a bolt of lightning when a mob is hit in the rain. If there is a lot of foliage in the area, the lightning bolt cannot be summoned. The mob must be hit in an open space.

This Minecraft enchantment is not compatible with the enchant riptide. If a command is placed on the trident, forcing it to be enchanted with riptide, channeling will no longer work while technically still applied.

How to get a Trident in Minecraft

To retrieve a trident in Minecraft, the player must defeat a Drowned. This is an aquatic monster with a drop rate of 8.5% for a trident. While this seems low, it is possible to get one since they tend to fight in hoards.

You may not have the power to leave shipwrecks in your wake, but at least you’ll look positively fearsome wielding the mighty trident!



↣ https://t.co/Rh1bT1cRDd ↢ pic.twitter.com/9DwWJXWFno — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 30, 2020

Before going to fight these hoards with the intent of obtaining a trident, the player should have an attack plan ready with a retreat prepared as well. These mobs have the ability to sneak up on players with the element of surprise under the veil of darkness and murky waters.

How to Enchant the Trident with Channeling

To enchant a trident with Channeling, an enchanted book (Channeling) with an anvil is needed or an enchantment table.

The process with the anvil is as follows:

Place down an anvil and place the trident in the first slot. Place the enchanted book in the second slot. The product is a trident enchanted with channeling.

The setup must be correct to use an enchantment table in Minecraft. The enchantment table must be placed down in the middle of 15 bookshelves stacked at the height of two. The player can then enchant the trident with Channeling.

A player can also use the /enchant command, but that isn't as fun as going through the previously mentioned processes.

Overview

This is one of the cooler enchantments in Minecraft that came along in the aquatic update and the trident. It's effortless to get swept up in playing pretend as Zeus, the Greek god of the sky.

This is a great way to have fun with the trident and overall a great means to protect oneself in storms when monsters are perusing about.